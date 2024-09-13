Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga on weight for 168 lbs title in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez & Edgar Berlanga successfully weigh-in for their three-belt unified super middleweight championship

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga successfully made weight for their three-belt super middleweight championship on September 14. Mexico’s unified 168 lbs champion and the unbeaten Puerto Rican challenger battle it out atop the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBO and WBA titles. The 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco weighed-in at 166.8 lbs. 27-year-old contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) of Cuba came in at 156.8 lbs for the third defense of his WBA 160 lbs title. Philadelphia’s two-weight champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) was 156.2 lbs for his middleweight debut. The 12-round bout serves as the co-main event.

Former IBF super middleweight champion champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee and unbeaten Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois both declared 167.2 lbs. The pair battles it out in a 12-rounder for interim WBA super middleweight title.

Las Vegas’ former WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) and Stockton-based Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California showed 140.8 lbs and 139.8 lbs, respectively. The 10-round contest kicks off the action live on PPV.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) weighed-in at 126 lbs for his featherweight debut. His opponent in a 10-round bout, Mexican-born Phoenix, Arizona-based Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) was 125.6 lbs.

Edgar Berlanga
Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Edgar Berlanga
Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga weigh-ins
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga weigh-in | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Danny Garcia
Danny Garcia | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Erislandy Lara
Erislandy Lara | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia
Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Trevor McCumby
Trevor McCumby | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Caleb Plant
Caleb Plant | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby
Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Manuel Jaimes
Manuel Jaimes | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Rolando Romero
Rolando Romero | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes
Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Carlos Castro
Carlos Castro | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Stephen Fulton
Stephen Fulton | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions
Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro weigh-in
Stephen Fulton and Carlos Castro weigh-in | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo vs Berlanga fight card

The current Canelo vs Berlanga fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Canelo Alvarez (166.8) vs. Edgar Berlanga (167.6), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO and WBA titles
  • Erislandy Lara (156.8) vs. Danny Garcia (156.2), 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title
  • Caleb Plant (167.2) vs. Trevor McCumby (167.2), 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBA title
  • Rolando Romero (140.8) vs. Manuel Jaimes (139.8), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

  • Stephen Fulton (126) vs. Carlos Castro (125.6), 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Roiman Villa (146.2) vs. Ricardo Salas (146), 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Jonathan Lopez (130) vs. Richard Medina (130), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Non-televised

  • Lawrence King (178) vs. Vaughn Williams (176.2), 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Yoenli Hernandez (158.4) vs. Jose Sanchez Charles (164.4), 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Bek Nurmaganbet (170.8) vs. Joshua Conley (173.2), 6 rounds, super middleweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.