Photos: Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga on weight for 168 lbs title in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga successfully made weight for their three-belt super middleweight championship on September 14. Mexico’s unified 168 lbs champion and the unbeaten Puerto Rican challenger battle it out atop the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBO and WBA titles. The 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco weighed-in at 166.8 lbs. 27-year-old contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) of Cuba came in at 156.8 lbs for the third defense of his WBA 160 lbs title. Philadelphia’s two-weight champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) was 156.2 lbs for his middleweight debut. The 12-round bout serves as the co-main event.
Former IBF super middleweight champion champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee and unbeaten Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois both declared 167.2 lbs. The pair battles it out in a 12-rounder for interim WBA super middleweight title.
Las Vegas’ former WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) and Stockton-based Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California showed 140.8 lbs and 139.8 lbs, respectively. The 10-round contest kicks off the action live on PPV.
Among the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) weighed-in at 126 lbs for his featherweight debut. His opponent in a 10-round bout, Mexican-born Phoenix, Arizona-based Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) was 125.6 lbs.
Canelo vs Berlanga fight card
The current Canelo vs Berlanga fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Canelo Alvarez (166.8) vs. Edgar Berlanga (167.6), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO and WBA titles
- Erislandy Lara (156.8) vs. Danny Garcia (156.2), 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title
- Caleb Plant (167.2) vs. Trevor McCumby (167.2), 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBA title
- Rolando Romero (140.8) vs. Manuel Jaimes (139.8), 10 rounds, super lightweight
Prelims
- Stephen Fulton (126) vs. Carlos Castro (125.6), 10 rounds, featherweight
- Roiman Villa (146.2) vs. Ricardo Salas (146), 10 rounds, welterweight
- Jonathan Lopez (130) vs. Richard Medina (130), 8 rounds, super featherweight
Non-televised
- Lawrence King (178) vs. Vaughn Williams (176.2), 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Yoenli Hernandez (158.4) vs. Jose Sanchez Charles (164.4), 8 rounds, middleweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet (170.8) vs. Joshua Conley (173.2), 6 rounds, super middleweight