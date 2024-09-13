Photos: Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga on weight for 168 lbs title in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga successfully made weight for their three-belt super middleweight championship on September 14. Mexico’s unified 168 lbs champion and the unbeaten Puerto Rican challenger battle it out atop the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBO and WBA titles. The 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco weighed-in at 166.8 lbs. 27-year-old contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) of Cuba came in at 156.8 lbs for the third defense of his WBA 160 lbs title. Philadelphia’s two-weight champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) was 156.2 lbs for his middleweight debut. The 12-round bout serves as the co-main event.

Former IBF super middleweight champion champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee and unbeaten Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois both declared 167.2 lbs. The pair battles it out in a 12-rounder for interim WBA super middleweight title.

Las Vegas’ former WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) and Stockton-based Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California showed 140.8 lbs and 139.8 lbs, respectively. The 10-round contest kicks off the action live on PPV.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) weighed-in at 126 lbs for his featherweight debut. His opponent in a 10-round bout, Mexican-born Phoenix, Arizona-based Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) was 125.6 lbs.

Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga weigh-in | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Danny Garcia | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Erislandy Lara | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Trevor McCumby | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Manuel Jaimes | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Rolando Romero | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Carlos Castro | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton and Carlos Castro weigh-in | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo vs Berlanga fight card

The current Canelo vs Berlanga fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Canelo Alvarez (166.8) vs. Edgar Berlanga (167.6), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO and WBA titles

Erislandy Lara (156.8) vs. Danny Garcia (156.2), 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title

Caleb Plant (167.2) vs. Trevor McCumby (167.2), 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBA title

Rolando Romero (140.8) vs. Manuel Jaimes (139.8), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Stephen Fulton (126) vs. Carlos Castro (125.6), 10 rounds, featherweight

Roiman Villa (146.2) vs. Ricardo Salas (146), 10 rounds, welterweight

Jonathan Lopez (130) vs. Richard Medina (130), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Non-televised