Video: Danny Garcia looks to best Erislandy Lara & become three-division champion

Danny “Swift” Garcia challenges Erislandy Lara on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga.

Philadelphia’s Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) looks to dethrone fellow two-weight champion Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) and become a three-division king. The Cuban middleweight brings to the ring his WBC 160 lbs title.

Former super lightweight and welterweight champion Danny Garcia makes his first ring appearance in over two years. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old looks to go through “battle-tested” Lara and get on top of the middleweight division.

“It’s been a hard training camp and now it’s time to go in there and take that belt,” Danny Garcia said at the final press conference from Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand. “The hard work is done and now we’re ready to get in there on Saturday night.”

“To me, I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer, but I think winning this belt is the icing on the cake. Winning in three divisions is about legacy, not many fighters do that. I’m chasing greatness.”

“Lara has been around a long time just like me and we’re two battle-tested warriors. I know what I’m up against and I prepared for that. I’m here to show the world that I’m the better man.”

“It means the world to have my father in my corner. Anyone can train you, but having a spiritual connection with your trainer can take you to a different level. That’s what gives us a special bond. When no one believed, we believed.”

“People have tried to tell me I was too small my whole career. I was naturally a big guy who squeezed down in weight. To me, I’m a natural middleweight. This is my weight and this is where I feel good. If you don’t believe me, you gotta watch.”

“This never gets old, but I definitely remember being here 11 years ago fighting Lucas Matthysse on the Mayweather vs. Canelo undercard and people said I’d steal the show then too. It’s really just another day of hard work for me.”

‘I don’t know whether he can stand the power of my punches’

Houston-based Erislandy Lara is also full fight. Despite being currently the oldest world champion in boxing, the 41-year-old southpaw is set to defeat Garcia and look for “the biggest and best fights”.

“Motivation is easy for me because I just think about my family and everyone who I fight for,” Erislandy Lara said. “It makes me want to get up and go work hard every day.”

“Danny is a great fighter and a champion at lower weight classes, but middleweight is a different beast. We’re gonna have to see if he can adapt to this different weight.”

“I don’t know whether he can stand the power of my punches. We’ll find out Saturday. I’m just focused on being ready mentally and physically to do anything it takes to win.”

“I’m really not worrying too much about any weight or height advantage, I’m just focused on going in there and being at my best.”

“We’re going to keep defending this title and keep looking for the biggest and best fights.”

The main event features Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) up against unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The pair squares off at super middleweight with the unified WBC, WBA and WBO titles on the line.

Among the undercard bouts, former champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee faces Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois for the interim WBA 168 lbs title. Plus, former champion Rolando Romero of Las Vegas takes on Manuel Jaimes of San Jose, California at super lightweight.