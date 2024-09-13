Rolando Romero coming for knockout, Manuel Jaimes looks to outwork him

Rolando Romero says “Rolly is back” and primed for his ring return against Manuel Jaimes on September 14 in Las Vegas. The former world champion makes his hometown ring appearance in a 10-round clash against the native of San Jose, California. The super lightweight contest kicks off the PPV card topped by Canelo vs Berlanga live from T-Mobile Arena.

Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) lost his WBA 135 lbs title in March, when he was stopped by Isaac Cruz in the eighth round. The 28-year-old is confident in his victory over Manuel Jaimes, but not overlooking the challenge.

“I’m happy to be back on the big stage once again,” Rolando Romero said from Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand. “This is just another fight and another opponent for me.”

“Every fight is important and I’m not looking past him. It’s gonna be a great night on Saturday and I’m gonna deliver a highlight reel. Rolly is back.”

“I’m definitely coming for the knockout. I’m not overlooking him at all, I’m just ready.”

‘Rolly has lost before & he will lose again’

Once-beaten Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) targets his fifth win in a row. The Stockton-based 24-year-old looks to upset his more experience opponent.

“I’m really excited to be here and on this card with all these great fighters,” Manuel Jaimes said. “I had a really hard training camp and I’m coming to win on Saturday.”

“This is the biggest moment of my career. It doesn’t get any bigger than this stage. We had a great training camp and I’m ready to get the win on Saturday.”

“Rolly is a really good fighter. He’s had a world title. He’s been in there with the best. But I think he is just getting a little bit older. I’m young and hungry and I’m gonna outwork him on Saturday.”

“We’ve had the best sparring in the world over at the Robert Garcia camp preparing for this fight. Rolly has lost before and he will lose again.”

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) of Mexico defends his unified WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles against unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). The co-main event is a middleweight bout between current WBC 160 lbs champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) of Cuba and two-division champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia.

Also on the card, former champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee meets Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois. The pair battles it out for interim WBA 168 lbs strap.