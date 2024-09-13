Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga weigh-in video

A day before their world championship clash, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb Plant weigh-in to make it official. The pair battles it out atop the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

Mexico’s world champion Canelo Alvarez puts his unified WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles on the line and looks to prove he is still the best. Unbeaten challenger Edgar Berlanga, who promises to deliver a sixth-round KO, makes his first attempt to become champion. The weight limit is 168 lbs.

In the co-feature on the card, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBC middleweight belt against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia of Philadelphia. The cut off is 160 lbs.

Also on the card, Nashville’s former world champion Caleb Plant squares off against unbeaten Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois. The bout is for the interim WBA 168 lbs strap.

Plus, Las Vegas’s former world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Manuel Jaimes of San Jose, California go head-to-head at super lightweight. The weight limit is 140 lbs.

Canelo vs Berlanga weigh-in time is 16:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.