Photos: Benavidez vows to ‘break Morrell’s face’ – Both fighters promise knockout

David Benavidez and David Morrell made their Grand Arrivals, showcased their skills, and previewed their upcoming fight, both promising a knockout. The pair square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1.

Undefeated Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ puts his interim WBC light heavyweight title on the line. The former two-time super middleweight champion promised an early finish.

“I’ve been working extremely hard,” David Benavidez said. “I told you all I was going to break David Morrell’s face and that’s exactly what I’m going to do on Saturday.”

“Everyone is gonna see a great fight. I’ve prepared extremely well for this fight. Don’t blink, because this fight is gonna end early.”

“There’s nothing left to say, David Morrell is gonna see what’s up. I don’t care what he has to say, I just hope he’s ready to fight.”

“I’m very grateful for all of the love and support from the fans. That’s why I do it and that’s what’s gonna make Saturday night such an incredible event.”

David Benavidez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) brings his WBA “Regular” belt to the ring. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw said he was 100% confident and had everything to claim his win.

“I don’t care what he brings into the ring,” David Morrell said. “They call him the monster, but I’m not worried about any of that. I have my team behind me and I’m ready.”

“I’m 100% confident. I have Ronnie Shields in my corner and we had a great training camp in Texas. I feel great and I’m not worried about what anyone else is saying. I’m going to get the last word on Saturday.”

“Inside of the ring, nobody can stop what we’re gonna do to each other, just the referee. I promise that I’m here to knock him out.”

“I have everything I need to win. This is my time and my moment. 2025 is my year.”

“I’m excited for this big opportunity. This is going to open the door for other Cuban fighters to follow me. I’m extremely happy to have this moment almost be here.”

David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa faces Stephen Fulton in rematch

The Grand Arrivals also featured the fighters battling it out on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard. The co-feature is a rematch between current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Fulton won their first fight in November 2021, defeating Figueroa by majority decision.

“I’m very excited and can’t wait to get my lick back,” Brandon Figueroa said. “It’s going to be a fun fight. I’m focused and ready.”

“This preparation was different. I feel stronger and sharper. I’m a different fighter at this weight and everyone will see on Saturday.”

“I come to steal the show. I want to take over boxing and go down in the history books as one of the greats.”

“What happened in the first fight isn’t important anymore. I have a new opportunity on Saturday and we’re going to make the most of it.”

“This card is stacked. It’s elite level boxing all night. You don’t want to miss this card, because I’m coming for the knockout.”

Brandon Figueroa | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton said, “Being a two-division world champion would mean a lot for my career and mean a lot to me. I had great preparation for this fight and everything is on track for me to be prepared on Saturday night. I’m going to be ready.”

“My mindset, my body and how I’m feeling going into this ring will be different this time, but the outcome will be the same. I will be victorious and I will leave no doubters. I’m not worrying about anything but getting the win.”

“We’re both going to be better this time, but I feel like I’m the better man overall. I’m more intelligent in the ring and I feel like I have a better skill set. When I utilize those things, it all lands my way.”

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton come face-to-face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz meets fellow Mexican Angel Fierro

Also on the card is an all-Mexican showdown between former WBA 140-pound champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs). The pair battle it out at super lightweight.

“I’m very happy to be back here in Las Vegas once again,” Isaac Cruz said. “This is going to be a great fight that will be etched in Mexican boxing history. I have to give everyone a show they’ll remember.”

“I worked extremely hard with my team in Mexico City. I have to be at my best to come out with the victory on Saturday night.”

“You’re going to see a renewed version of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. I wouldn’t be here without these fans and I promise that I’ll be the best version of myself on Saturday night.”

“We’re in a powder keg right now and Saturday night it’s gonna be an explosive show for everyone watching.”

Isaac Cruz | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Angel Fierro | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Angel Fierro said, “I’m elated to be here because this is going to be a great fight on Saturday night. I’m going to prove that I’m up to this kind of challenge. I’m here to beat ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.”

“I love being the underdog and upsetting the favorite. I’ve done it before and I’m here to do it again.”

“Everyone is going to see a hungry fighter who wants to be a world champion. In order to be the champion you have to beat the champion. I’m coming to shine and show that I’m the next big thing in boxing.”

“To all the fans, and to ‘Pitbull’ Cruz as well, get ready, because it’s gonna be an all-out war.”

Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro come face-to-face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos Jr. takes on former champion Jeison Rosario

The main card opener pits Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ against former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The pair go head-to-head at super welterweight.

“I’m going to come out strong on Saturday,” Jesus Ramos Jr. said. “I’m motivated. My approach from now on is to deliver knockouts. It’s nothing against him, but that’s what the fans want and that’s what I want as well.”

“I have to be explosive being on a card like this. I’m opening the show, so I have to set the tone for the rest of the fighters and make sure we all bring exciting fights. I’m trying to steal the show.”

“I was a fan of Rosario’s when he became a world champion. I studied his style and watched a lot of him, and that’s how the business goes sometimes. I have to do my job on Saturday night.”

“Without the fans none of this is possible. They make fight week exciting and get me more motivated to be back in the ring. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Jesus Ramos | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Jeison Rosario | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Jeison Rosario said, “I’m 100% ready for this fight. I had a great training camp. I’m here to rip Jesus Ramos’ head off. That’s what it’s all about. I’m gonna show up on Saturday.”

“I’m really happy and excited to be here on the big stage. This is a great fight on a great card and I can feel the energy.”

“I don’t feel pressure. I’m just committed to doing what I came here to do. We have to give the fans a great fight and that’s what they’ll see on Saturday.”

“Ramos said he’s gonna knock me out. I think he’s getting too cocky. That’s gonna make his fall even harder.”

“I’m a different person inside of the ring. I’m going to be at my best. The past is the past and I’m just here to shine on Saturday night.”

Jesus Ramos and Jeison Rosario | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the Benavidez vs Morrell prelims, Argentine Olympian Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) faces Mexico’s Christian Olivo Barreda (22-1-1, 8 KOs) at featherweight. As well, Yoenli Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba and Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico clash at middleweight.

Among the non-televised undercard bouts, former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-3-1, 19 KOs) of Panorama City, California meets Danny Rosenberger (20-9-4, 1 NC, 10 KOs) of Warren, Ohio at middleweight. Plus, Curmel Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah takes on Frank Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba at lightweight.