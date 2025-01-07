Mirco Cuello vs Christian Olivo Barreda tops Benavidez-Morrell prelims

Mirco Cuello faces Christian Olivo Barreda at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The contest headlines a two-fight preliminary card live on Prime Video. The prelims lead to the PPV action topped by David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Argentine Olympian Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his third consecutive ring appearance in the U.S. as a pro and looks to remain undefeated. The 24-year-old is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Sulaiman Segawa last March at the same venue. In September 2023, the native of Villa Constitución, Santa Fe similarly defeated Rudy Garcia in San Antonio.

“I’m excited to have the chance to show what I’m capable of in front of a large audience against a very skilled opponent,” Cuello said. “I will win this fight because I know what it takes to win at the highest levels. This is the most important fight of my professional career so far and I will be coming into the ring ready to make a name for myself and put the featherweight division on notice.”

Mexico’s Christian Olivo Barreda (22-1-1, 8 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old won his previous bout last September via fourth-round TKO against Javier Carrillo Montes. A year before that, the Hermosillo, Sonora native scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Barron Crespo. In his most recent bout in the U.S. in March 2023 in Carson, CA, Barreda dropped a UD against Luis Reynaldo Nunez.

“I know that I’m in a tough fight against an accomplished opponent, but every great fighter becomes known by stepping up to their greatest challenges,” Barreda said. “I will be returning to fight in the U.S. as an all-new fighter in the best shape of my life and ready to do whatever it takes to have my hand raised.”

Yoenli Hernandez takes on Angel Ruiz

Also on the Benavidez vs Morrell prelims, Yoenli Hernandez goes up against Angel Ruiz. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Yoenli Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba won four fights in 2024 by way of stoppage. In his previous outing last October in Hollywood, FL, the Miami-based 27-year-old stopped Bryce Henry in the eighth round.

“I’m very thankful for this great opportunity to showcase my skills on the big stage on this great card with my Cuban brother David Morrell Jr. headlining,” Hernandez said. “I’m working hard in the gym every day to be at my best and show the world why I’m the future of the middleweight division.”

Mexico’s Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) faced Darrelle Valsaint in a bout that was declared a no-contest last November in Kissimmee, FL. Last April, the LA-based 27-year-old southpaw of Culiacan, Sinaloa dropped a unanimous decision against Francisco Daniel Veron.

“I’m very motivated by this opportunity to compete and display my talent on such a great card with so many of the best fighters in boxing,” Ruiz said. “Everyone who’s seen me in the ring knows that my fights are never boring, and I’ll be aiming to bring fans non-stop action once again on February 1.”

In the evening’s main event, David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona squares off against Cuban southpaw David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBC interim and WBA “Regular” light heavyweight belts on the line.