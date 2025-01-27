Subscribe
Curmel Moton vs Frank Zaldivar official for Benavidez-Morrell undercard

Also confirmed for the Benavidez vs Morrell non-televised undercard: Jose Benavidez Jr against Danny Rosenberger, Gabriela Tellez versus Abril Anguiano, and more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Curmel Moton during his boxing bout
Curmel Moton during his boxing bout against Hunter Turbyfill at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on November 25, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Curmel Moton and Frank Zaldivar has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the non-televised undercard of David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Las Vegas-based 18-year-old Curmel Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah won four fights in 2024, including the first-round TKO against Hilario Martinez Moreno last time out in October. Miami-based 28-year-old Frank Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba dropped a unanimous decision against Yosdiel Napoles last August and suffered his first defeat.

Also confirmed for the Benavidez vs Morrell non-televised undercard is an eight-round contest between former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-3-1, 19 KOs) of Panorama City, CA and Danny Rosenberger (20-9-4, 1 NC, 10 KOs) of Warren, Oh. The pair battle it out at middleweight.

The newly added matchup pits Gabriela Tellez (3-0, 1 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL against Abril Anguiano (4-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at featherweight. San Antonio, TX-based Tellez made her pro boxing debut in 2024 and secured three straight victories, defeating Chiara Dituri by unanimous decision in her previous outing last November. Garland, TX-based Anguiano is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Melissa Holguin last March.

The previously reported eight-round super middleweight bout between Daniel Blancas (11-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI and Juan Barajas (11-0-2, 7 KOs) of Victorville, CA is now also official. Also confirmed for the event is an eight-round super featherweight matchup between Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Leonardo Padilla (24-6-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela. In addition, a six-round super middleweight clash between John Easter (7-0, 7 KOs) of Charleston, SC and Joseph Aguilar (6-2-1, 3 KOs) of Portland, OR has been also announced by Premier Boxing Champions on Monday.

Atop the fight card live on pay-per-view, WBC interim light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ faces WBA “Regular” titleholder David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba. The co-feature is a rematch between current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Also on the card is an all-Mexican 10-round super lightweight bout between former 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs). In the PPV opener, former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ at super welterweight.

