Curmel Moton vs Frank Zaldivar official for Benavidez-Morrell undercard

The bout between Curmel Moton and Frank Zaldivar has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the non-televised undercard of David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Las Vegas-based 18-year-old Curmel Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah won four fights in 2024, including the first-round TKO against Hilario Martinez Moreno last time out in October. Miami-based 28-year-old Frank Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba dropped a unanimous decision against Yosdiel Napoles last August and suffered his first defeat.

Also confirmed for the Benavidez vs Morrell non-televised undercard is an eight-round contest between former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-3-1, 19 KOs) of Panorama City, CA and Danny Rosenberger (20-9-4, 1 NC, 10 KOs) of Warren, Oh. The pair battle it out at middleweight.

The newly added matchup pits Gabriela Tellez (3-0, 1 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL against Abril Anguiano (4-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at featherweight. San Antonio, TX-based Tellez made her pro boxing debut in 2024 and secured three straight victories, defeating Chiara Dituri by unanimous decision in her previous outing last November. Garland, TX-based Anguiano is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Melissa Holguin last March.

The previously reported eight-round super middleweight bout between Daniel Blancas (11-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI and Juan Barajas (11-0-2, 7 KOs) of Victorville, CA is now also official. Also confirmed for the event is an eight-round super featherweight matchup between Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Leonardo Padilla (24-6-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela. In addition, a six-round super middleweight clash between John Easter (7-0, 7 KOs) of Charleston, SC and Joseph Aguilar (6-2-1, 3 KOs) of Portland, OR has been also announced by Premier Boxing Champions on Monday.

Atop the fight card live on pay-per-view, WBC interim light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ faces WBA “Regular” titleholder David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba. The co-feature is a rematch between current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Also on the card is an all-Mexican 10-round super lightweight bout between former 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs). In the PPV opener, former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ at super welterweight.