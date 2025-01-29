Benavidez vs Morrell video: Grand Arrivals & Open Workout

Kicking off the fight week for their light heavyweight clash, David Benavidez and David Morrell make their Grand Arrivals and showcase skills at a media workout. The pair square off live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 1.

Undefeated two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ puts his interim WBC 175-pound title on the line. Unbeaten Cuban Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) brings his WBA “Regular” belt to the ring.

“I’m really excited because of all the work I put into this camp,” said David Benavidez. “I worked harder this camp than I have for any other camp before in my career. It’s got me ready for Saturday night. Now all the talking is almost done and it’s time to show the work in the ring.”

David Morrell said, “Fight week is finally here and I’m ready to show everyone that I’m the best light heavyweight in the world. I’ve never been more prepared for a fight. This is going to be one of the best fights of the year and I can’t wait for the bell to ring.”

Also set to make their Grand Arrivals on Wednesday, January 29, are the fighters battling it out on the PPV undercard. In the co-feature, current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX meets former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a rematch.

As well, former 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) takes on fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs) at super lightweight. Plus, former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ at super welterweight.

The Benavidez vs Morrell Grand Arrivals and Media Workout start at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.