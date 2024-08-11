Photos: Angelo Leo KO’s Luis Alberto Lopez to become two-weight champion

Angelo Leo became a new IBF featherweight champion claiming the belt against Luis Alberto Lopez on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The local favorite secured the win by knockout dropping the defending champion of Mexico with a big left hook at 1:16 into the 10th round.

With the victory, Leo landed world title in his second weight class and improved to 25-1, 12 KOs. The 30-year-old two-division champion previously held WBO belt at super bantamweight.

Luis Alberto Lopez dropped to 30-3, 17 KOs. The 30-year-old now former champion of Mexicali, Baja California was unsuccessful in his fourth title defense.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) defeated fellow-Mexican Bryan Flores (26-1-1, 15 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at junior welterweight, one judge scored the fight 96-92 in favor of Flores, while two other judges had 95-93 and 96-92 for Delgado.

Lindolfo Delgado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other Lopez vs Leo results, local Matthew Griego (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Gilberto Mendoza (23-19-4, 11 KOs) of San Francisco. After eight rounds at flyweight, all three scores were 80-72.

Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey dropped Laszlo Toth (32-9-2, 20 KOs) of Hungary with a big left hook and took the victory via disqualification at super welterweight. Referee Wes Melton waved the fight off at 1:39 into the second round after the latter’s cornerman entered the ring during the eight count.

Vito Mielnicki Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other matchups, Albert Gonzalez (10-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California TKO’d Damian Alcala (8-5, 2 KOs) of Mexico in the third round at featherweight. As well, Alan Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas eliminated Mexico’s Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-6, 8 KOs) also in the third round at lightweight. Plus, Steven Navarro (3-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles stopped Israel Camacho (2-12) of Mexico in the opening round at bantamweight.

Albert Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the event opener, Arnold Khegai (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine defeated Belmar Preciado (22-8-1, 15 KOs) of Colombia via eighth-round TKO. The latter’s corner stopped the fight after the conclusion of the round.