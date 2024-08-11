Subscribe
Photos: Angelo Leo KO’s Luis Alberto Lopez to become two-weight champion

Angelo Leo dethrones Luis Alberto Lopez to claim IBF featherweight title in Albuquerque, NM

By Parviz Iskenderov
Angelo Leo KO's Luis Alberto Lopez to become two-division champion
Angelo Leo and Luis Alberto Lopez in their world title fight at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM, USA on August 10, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Angelo Leo became a new IBF featherweight champion claiming the belt against Luis Alberto Lopez on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The local favorite secured the win by knockout dropping the defending champion of Mexico with a big left hook at 1:16 into the 10th round.

With the victory, Leo landed world title in his second weight class and improved to 25-1, 12 KOs. The 30-year-old two-division champion previously held WBO belt at super bantamweight.

Luis Alberto Lopez dropped to 30-3, 17 KOs. The 30-year-old now former champion of Mexicali, Baja California was unsuccessful in his fourth title defense.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Angelo Leo vs Luis Alberto Lopez
Angelo Leo vs Luis Alberto Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) defeated fellow-Mexican Bryan Flores (26-1-1, 15 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at junior welterweight, one judge scored the fight 96-92 in favor of Flores, while two other judges had 95-93 and 96-92 for Delgado.

Lindolfo Delgado
Lindolfo Delgado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other Lopez vs Leo results, local Matthew Griego (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Gilberto Mendoza (23-19-4, 11 KOs) of San Francisco. After eight rounds at flyweight, all three scores were 80-72.

Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matthew Griego
Matthew Griego | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey dropped Laszlo Toth (32-9-2, 20 KOs) of Hungary with a big left hook and took the victory via disqualification at super welterweight. Referee Wes Melton waved the fight off at 1:39 into the second round after the latter’s cornerman entered the ring during the eight count.

Vito Mielnicki Jr
Vito Mielnicki Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other matchups, Albert Gonzalez (10-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California TKO’d Damian Alcala (8-5, 2 KOs) of Mexico in the third round at featherweight. As well, Alan Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas eliminated Mexico’s Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-6, 8 KOs) also in the third round at lightweight. Plus, Steven Navarro (3-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles stopped Israel Camacho (2-12) of Mexico in the opening round at bantamweight.

Albert Gonzalez
Albert Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia
Alan Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro
Steven Navarro | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai
Arnold Khegai | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the event opener, Arnold Khegai (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine defeated Belmar Preciado (22-8-1, 15 KOs) of Colombia via eighth-round TKO. The latter’s corner stopped the fight after the conclusion of the round.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

