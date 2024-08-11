Video: Vito Mielnicki Jr drops Laszlo Toth with left hook, wins via stoppage

Vito Mielnicki Jr secured a dominant win against Laszlo Toth on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. The 154-pound contest was featured on the card topped by Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout didn’t go the distance. The Belleville, New Jersey native was in a full control delivering shots, including a big left hook in the second round that dropped his opponent of Hungary to the canvas. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet and wanted to continue his cornerman had a different opinion and entered the ring, which meant for the referee to wave the fight off.

With the victory, Vito Mielnicki Jr improved to 19-1, 13 KOs and secured the 11th win in a row. The 22-year-old super welterweight contender made his successful Top Rank debut and the second ring appearance for the year.

36-year-old Laszlo Toth dropped to 32-9-2, 20 KOs and didn’t succeed in his first fight in the U.S.