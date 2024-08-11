Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo full fight video highlights

Angelo Leo upset Luis Alberto Lopez on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the former super bantamweight champion landed a world title in his second weight class. The contest served as the main event live on ESPN.

Mexico’s Lopez was making his fourth IBF featherweight championship defense, but didn’t succeed to retain the belt. The local favorite claimed the win by knockout, dropping his opponent with a big left hook in the 10th round.

With the victory, Angelo Leo improved to 25-1, 12 KOs and became a new IBF 126-pound champion. Earlier in his career the 30-year-old held the WBO belt at 122 lbs.

30-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez of Mexicali, Baja California lost the title, dropped to 30-3, 17 KOs, and got his 13-fight winning streak snapped.