Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo full fight video highlights

Angelo Leo KO's Luis Alberto Lopez to claim IBF featherweight title & become two-weight champion

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Angelo Leo upset Luis Alberto Lopez on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the former super bantamweight champion landed a world title in his second weight class. The contest served as the main event live on ESPN.

Mexico’s Lopez was making his fourth IBF featherweight championship defense, but didn’t succeed to retain the belt. The local favorite claimed the win by knockout, dropping his opponent with a big left hook in the 10th round.

With the victory, Angelo Leo improved to 25-1, 12 KOs and became a new IBF 126-pound champion. Earlier in his career the 30-year-old held the WBO belt at 122 lbs.

30-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez of Mexicali, Baja California lost the title, dropped to 30-3, 17 KOs, and got his 13-fight winning streak snapped.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.