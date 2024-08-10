Lopez vs Leo results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) goes up against Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 10. The contest features Mexico’s IBF featherweight champion making the fourth defense of his title against the local former super bantamweight champion. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) takes on Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs). The all-Mexican clash is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.

On the top of Lopez vs Leo undercard, local Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) squares off against San Francisco’s Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout at flyweight. Also on the card, Vito Mielnicki Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey fights Laszlo Toth (32-8-2, 20 KOs) of Hungary in a 10-round bout at super welterweight.

Among other matchups, Albert Gonzalez of Moreno Valley, California meets Damian Alcala (8-4, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a six-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Alan Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas faces Mexico’s Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-5, 8 KOs) in an eight-round battle at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo live stream

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo results

Get Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Angelo Leo – Lopez’s IBF title

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Bryan Flores

Prelims