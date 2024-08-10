Subscribe
Lopez vs Leo results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo live results from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM

By Parviz Iskenderov
Luis Alberto Lopez faces Angelo Leo live from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Luis Alberto Lopez and Angelo Leo go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM, USA on August 10, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Table of contents

Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) goes up against Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 10. The contest features Mexico’s IBF featherweight champion making the fourth defense of his title against the local former super bantamweight champion. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) takes on Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs). The all-Mexican clash is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.

On the top of Lopez vs Leo undercard, local Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) squares off against San Francisco’s Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout at flyweight. Also on the card, Vito Mielnicki Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey fights Laszlo Toth (32-8-2, 20 KOs) of Hungary in a 10-round bout at super welterweight.

Among other matchups, Albert Gonzalez of Moreno Valley, California meets Damian Alcala (8-4, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a six-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Alan Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas faces Mexico’s Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-5, 8 KOs) in an eight-round battle at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo live stream

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo results

Get Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Angelo Leo – Lopez’s IBF title
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Bryan Flores

Prelims

  • Matthew Griego vs. Gilberto Mendoza
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Laszlo Toth
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Damian Alcala
  • Alan Garcia vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana
  • Steven Navarro vs. Israel Camacho
  • Arnold Khegai vs. Belmar Preciado
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

