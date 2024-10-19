Subscribe
PFL Battle of the Giants results: Ngannou vs Ferreira

PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs Ferreira live results from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
Francis Ngannou faces Renan Ferreira at PFL Battle of the Giants live from Saudi Arabia
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of PFL Battle of the Giants at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi on October 19, 2024 | PFL
Francis Ngannou (17-3) faces Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) in the main event of PFL Battle of the Giants live on PPV from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19. The heavyweight clash features the Cameroonian-French former UFC champion making his MMA return against the PFL champion of Brazil.

The all-Brazilian featherweight co-main events pits former UFC champion and Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Also on the card, Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica.

Plus, Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan and Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland go head-to-head at featherweight. In the PPV opener, former Bellator 145 lbs champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland square off at lightweight.

PFL Battle of the Giants live stream is available on ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN in other countries.

PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs Ferreira results

Get PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs Ferreira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)

  • Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen
  • AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Prelims (1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT)

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno
  • Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders
  • Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos
  • Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

