PFL Battle of the Giants results: Ngannou vs Ferreira

Francis Ngannou (17-3) faces Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) in the main event of PFL Battle of the Giants live on PPV from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19. The heavyweight clash features the Cameroonian-French former UFC champion making his MMA return against the PFL champion of Brazil.

The all-Brazilian featherweight co-main events pits former UFC champion and Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Also on the card, Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica.

Plus, Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan and Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland go head-to-head at featherweight. In the PPV opener, former Bellator 145 lbs champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland square off at lightweight.

PFL Battle of the Giants live stream is available on ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN in other countries.

PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs Ferreira results

Get PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs Ferreira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen

AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Prelims (1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT)