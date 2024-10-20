Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira full fight video highlights

Francis Ngannou took a dominant win against Renan Ferreira in the headliner of PFL Battle of the Giants live from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19. The heavyweight clash featured the Cameroonian-French former UFC champion up against the PFL champion of Brazil.

The fight ended early. After a leg kick exchange, Ngannou took Ferreira down, escaped a triangle choke and finished him with punches. Referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight at 3:32 into the first round.

In an emotional post-fight interview, Francis Ngannou paid tribute to his son Kobe. As for returning to MMA following a pair of defeats in boxing against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the 38-year-old said there was no problem.

“As soon as I walked in the gym for MMA I knew that everything was still there, Ngannou said. “It was just about me being able to manage my emotion, deal with life.”

“I’m a mixed martial artist, so this means mean multi-dimensional. So, that [taking Ferreira down and GNP] was definitely an option. [It was] not the only alternative, but since the opportunity was there, I was here to take everything that come my way, and here we are.”

Talking about his next move, Ngannou said it all depended on his life.

“I think my next move in combat sports, it all depends on on me, how I feel, how I deal with with my life right now. But otherwise, I think I always thought like I still had a lot to give in the combat sports. Hopefully I keep thinking that way, I keep that thought alive.”

Francis Ngannou improved to 18-3 and secured his seventh straight victory in MMA. Renan Ferreira got his four-fight winning streak snapped, and dropped to 13-4, 3 NC.