Video: Cris Cyborg bests Larissa Pacheco to lift PFL title at Battle of the Giants

Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco by decision in the co-feature at PFL Battle of the Giants

By Parviz Iskenderov
Cris Cyborg lifted her new PFL belt on October 19, when she faced Larissa Pacheco in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. An all-Brazilian contest served as the co-feature on the card, billed as “Battle of the Giants“.

The featherweight clash saw a fast-paced all-around action. Among the highlight moments, Cyborg delivered a big kick to the head, while Pacheco knocked her opponent down with a right hand. After five rounds, all three scores were 49-46.

With the victory by unanimous decision, former UFC champion and Bellator titleholder Cris Cyborg added a new strap to her collection. The 39-year-old, who made her first appearance inside the MMA cage in a year, improved to 28-2 and secured her eighth win in a row.

“I feel very blessed, very thankful,” Cris Cyborg said post-fight. “I worked really hard. It was 12 weeks hard work.”

“I’m here happy and I have two more fights. I will defend this title.”

Larissa Pacheco dropped to 23-5. The 30-year-old two-division PFL champion got her 10-fight winning streak snapped.

Atop the PFL Battle of the Giants fight card, Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (18-3) KO’d PFL champion Renan Ferreira (13-4, 3 NC) of Brazil in the first round. In the third title fight on the night, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) of Des Moines, Iowa retained his strap by unanimous decision in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-4) of Jamaica.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

