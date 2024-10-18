Photos: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira on weight for PFL Battle of the Giants

Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira successfully made weight and made it official for their PFL Super Fight titled “Battle of the Giants”. The pair squares off atop the PPV card live from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19.

Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou (17-3) weighed-in at 256.8 lbs. Brazil’s PFL champion Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) showed 251.5 lbs.

Brazilian former UFC featherweight champion and Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) and two-weight PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4) tipped the scales at 144.5 lbs and 144.1 lbs, respectively. The contest serves as the co-main event.

Among other bouts, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa came in at 184.7 lbs for his title defense in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica. The latter was 184.9 lbs.

As well, featherweights Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan were 146 lbs and 145.8 lbs, respectively. Plus, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland both weighed-in at 155.8 lbs for their showdown at lightweight.

Check out the current PFL Battle of the Giants lineup and weights below.

PFL Battle of the Giants fight card

Main card

Francis Ngannou (256.8) vs. Renan Ferreira (251.5)

Cris Cyborg (144.5) vs. Larissa Pacheco (144.1)

Johnny Eblen (184.7) vs. Fabian Edwards (184.9)

Husein Kadimagomaev (146) vs. Zafar Mohsen (145.8)

AJ McKee (155.8) vs. Paul Hughes (155.8)

