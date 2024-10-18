Subscribe
Photos: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira on weight for PFL Battle of the Giants

Also official Cris Cyborg up against Larissa Pacheco, Johnny Eblen versus Fabian Edwards & more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Francis Ngannou weighs-in for his bout against Renan Ferreira at PFL Battle of the Giants
Francis Ngannou weighs-in for his bout against Renan Ferreira at PFL Battle of the Giants at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2024 | PFL

Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira successfully made weight and made it official for their PFL Super Fight titled “Battle of the Giants”. The pair squares off atop the PPV card live from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19.

Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou (17-3) weighed-in at 256.8 lbs. Brazil’s PFL champion Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) showed 251.5 lbs.

Brazilian former UFC featherweight champion and Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) and two-weight PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4) tipped the scales at 144.5 lbs and 144.1 lbs, respectively. The contest serves as the co-main event.

Among other bouts, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa came in at 184.7 lbs for his title defense in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica. The latter was 184.9 lbs.

As well, featherweights Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan were 146 lbs and 145.8 lbs, respectively. Plus, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland both weighed-in at 155.8 lbs for their showdown at lightweight.

Check out the current PFL Battle of the Giants lineup and weights below.

Renan Ferreira
Renan Ferreira | PFL
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face | PFL
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face | PFL
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira come face to face | PFL
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira in a heated face-off
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira in a heated face-off | PFL
Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg | PFL
Larissa Pacheco
Larissa Pacheco | PFL
Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco shake hands
Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco shake hands | PFL
Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco
Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco | PFL
Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards
Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards | PFL
Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen shake hands
Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen shake hands | PFL
AJ McKee and Paul Hughes
AJ McKee and Paul Hughes | PFL
Raufeon Stots and Marcos Breno
Raufeon Stots and Marcos Breno | PFL
Ibragim Ibragimov and Nacho Campos come face to face
Ibragim Ibragimov and Nacho Campos come face to face | PFL

PFL Battle of the Giants fight card

Main card

  • Francis Ngannou (256.8) vs. Renan Ferreira (251.5)
  • Cris Cyborg (144.5) vs. Larissa Pacheco (144.1)
  • Johnny Eblen (184.7) vs. Fabian Edwards (184.9)
  • Husein Kadimagomaev (146) vs. Zafar Mohsen (145.8)
  • AJ McKee (155.8) vs. Paul Hughes (155.8)

Prelims

  • Raufeon Stots (135.8) vs. Marcos Breno (136)
  • Makkasharip Zaynukov (155.6) vs. Dedrek Sanders (154.9)
  • Ibragim Ibragimov (145.5) vs. Nacho Campos (145.9)
  • Tariq Ismail (145.1) vs. Taha Bendaoud (145.5)
Parviz Iskenderov
