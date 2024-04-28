Peter McGrail on top with decision against Marc Leach in Liverpool

Peter McGrail got back in the win column on Saturday, April 27 when he faced Marc Leach in the main event at Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England. The super bantamweight contest featured the local favorite going up against the former British champion of Salford, England.

The bout went the full distance. McGrail took the victory, as well as the WBA International title by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 100-90 and 99-91.

In addition to the belt, 27-year-old Peter McGrail improved to 9-1, 5 KOs and rebounded from his first career defeat suffered by knockout last October against Ja’Rico O’Quinn. 30-year-old southpaw Marc Leach dropped to 18-4-1, 4 KOs and lost his third fight in a row.

Post-win Peter McGrail, who became mandatory challenger to Dennis McCann for the British title, said he still wanted to face Jarico O’Quinn for the second time. Their scheduled for this event rematch fell off after the latter withdrew due to personal reasons.

In the co-feature on the card, Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Jack Martin (9-2, 4 KOs) in the eighth round of their all-British bout at super welterweight. Among other results, Liverpool’s Stephen Clarke (3-0, 1 KOs) defeated Estonia’s Artjom Spatar (4-8-1, 1 KOs) by points (40-36) after four rounds at middleweight.

Plus, Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira (5-0, 3 KOs) claimed the vacant IBF lightweight world title via sixth-round technical unanimous decision against Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina. In the fifth round the latter received a big cut over her left eye, which resulted in the fight being stopped in the following round. The scores were 59-55, 59-55 and 58-55.

In the main card opener, local Joe McGrail (10-0, 5 KOs) defeated London’s Ryan Walker (12-7, 3 KOs) by points (77-75) after eight rounds at featherweight.