Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Peter McGrail on top with decision against Marc Leach in Liverpool

Peter McGrail lands WBA International title against Marc Leach, wants rematch against Ja'Rico O'Quinn

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Peter McGrail got back in the win column on Saturday, April 27 when he faced Marc Leach in the main event at Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England. The super bantamweight contest featured the local favorite going up against the former British champion of Salford, England.

The bout went the full distance. McGrail took the victory, as well as the WBA International title by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 100-90 and 99-91.

In addition to the belt, 27-year-old Peter McGrail improved to 9-1, 5 KOs and rebounded from his first career defeat suffered by knockout last October against Ja’Rico O’Quinn. 30-year-old southpaw Marc Leach dropped to 18-4-1, 4 KOs and lost his third fight in a row.

Post-win Peter McGrail, who became mandatory challenger to Dennis McCann for the British title, said he still wanted to face Jarico O’Quinn for the second time. Their scheduled for this event rematch fell off after the latter withdrew due to personal reasons.

In the co-feature on the card, Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Jack Martin (9-2, 4 KOs) in the eighth round of their all-British bout at super welterweight. Among other results, Liverpool’s Stephen Clarke (3-0, 1 KOs) defeated Estonia’s Artjom Spatar (4-8-1, 1 KOs) by points (40-36) after four rounds at middleweight.

Plus, Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira (5-0, 3 KOs) claimed the vacant IBF lightweight world title via sixth-round technical unanimous decision against Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina. In the fifth round the latter received a big cut over her left eye, which resulted in the fight being stopped in the following round. The scores were 59-55, 59-55 and 58-55.

In the main card opener, local Joe McGrail (10-0, 5 KOs) defeated London’s Ryan Walker (12-7, 3 KOs) by points (77-75) after eight rounds at featherweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.