McGrail vs Leach results, live stream, main event, prelims

Peter McGrail faces Marc Leach in the main event live from Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England on Saturday, April 27. The all-British contest pits the local favorite against the former British champion of Salford. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. The WBA International title is on the line.
27-year-old Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) looks to get back in the win column, after suffering his first career defeat against Ja’Rico O’Quinn last December. 30-year-old Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) is coming off a pair of defeats and also targets to return to winning ways.
The co-main event features Junaid Bostan (8-0, 6 KOs) up against Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) in the all-British showdown at super welterweight. Also on the card, Liverpool’s Stephen Clarke (2-0, 1 KOs) and Artjom Spatar (4-7-1, 1 KOs) of Estonia clash at middleweight.
Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title. Kicking off the action, local Joe McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs) and Ryan Walker (12-6, 3 KOs) of London meet at featherweight.
Among Ortiz vs Lawson prelims, British Hamza Uddin makes his pro boxing debut against France’s Santiago San Eusebio (3-7-2, 2 KOs) at super flyweight. As well, Maisey Rose Courtney (5-0) takes on Italian Giuseppina Di Stefano (7-2-1, 1 KOs) at flyweight. In the event opener, Liverpool-based Frankie Stringer (6-0) of Spain fights Brazilian Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-7, 5 KOs) at lightweight.
Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach live stream
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 7 pm BST
Prelims: 5:30 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, April 28
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 2:30 am AEST
Fight Card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA International super bantamweight title
- Junaid Bostan vs. Jack Martin, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Stephen Clarke vs. Artjom Spatar, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Beatriz Ferreira vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant IBF lightweight title
- Joe McGrail vs. Ryan Walker, 8 rounds, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Hamza Uddin vs. Santiago San Eusebio, 6 rounds, super flyweight
- Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Giuseppina Di Stefano, 8 rounds, flyweight
- Frankie Stringer vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight
Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach results
Stay tuned for Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach live results.