McGrail vs Leach results, live stream, main event, prelims

Peter McGrail faces Marc Leach in the main event live from Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England on Saturday, April 27. The all-British contest pits the local favorite against the former British champion of Salford. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. The WBA International title is on the line.

27-year-old Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) looks to get back in the win column, after suffering his first career defeat against Ja’Rico O’Quinn last December. 30-year-old Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) is coming off a pair of defeats and also targets to return to winning ways.

The co-main event features Junaid Bostan (8-0, 6 KOs) up against Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) in the all-British showdown at super welterweight. Also on the card, Liverpool’s Stephen Clarke (2-0, 1 KOs) and Artjom Spatar (4-7-1, 1 KOs) of Estonia clash at middleweight.

Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title. Kicking off the action, local Joe McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs) and Ryan Walker (12-6, 3 KOs) of London meet at featherweight.

Among Ortiz vs Lawson prelims, British Hamza Uddin makes his pro boxing debut against France’s Santiago San Eusebio (3-7-2, 2 KOs) at super flyweight. As well, Maisey Rose Courtney (5-0) takes on Italian Giuseppina Di Stefano (7-2-1, 1 KOs) at flyweight. In the event opener, Liverpool-based Frankie Stringer (6-0) of Spain fights Brazilian Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-7, 5 KOs) at lightweight.

Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 7 pm BST

Prelims: 5:30 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 2:30 am AEST

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA International super bantamweight title

Junaid Bostan vs. Jack Martin, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Stephen Clarke vs. Artjom Spatar, 4 rounds, middleweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant IBF lightweight title

Joe McGrail vs. Ryan Walker, 8 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card

Hamza Uddin vs. Santiago San Eusebio, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Giuseppina Di Stefano, 8 rounds, flyweight

Frankie Stringer vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight

Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach results

Stay tuned for Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach live results.