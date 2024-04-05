Marc Leach faces Peter McGrail in Liverpool in April, Ja’Rico O’Quinn out

Marc Leach is a new opponent for Peter McGrail on Saturday, April 27 at Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England. The former British champion replaced the latter’s original opponent Ja’Rico O’Quin, who withdrew from their rematch due to personal reasons. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at super bantamweight.

Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) lost two of his previous bouts. Last October, the Salford, Lancashire native was eliminated by Masood Abdulah in seven rounds. In June 2022, the 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Liam Davies and lost his British super bantamweight belt.

Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) also looks to get back in the win column. Liverpool’s 27-year-old southpaw was KO’d O’Quinn in the fifth round of their first fight last December and suffered his first career defeat.

In the world championship bout, Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KOs) and Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title. Also on the card, British Pat McCormack (5-0, 4 KOs) and Williams Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) of Argentina go head to head for the vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight strap.

As well, Junaid Bostan (8-0, 6 KOs) and Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) meet in the all-British clash at super welterweight. Plus, local Joe McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Ryan Walker (12-6, 3 KOs) of London at featherweight.

Also in action, super lightweight Maisey Rose Courtney (5-0) of Eltham, London and Liverpool-based lightweight Frankie Stringer (6-0) of Malaga, Spain. In addition, Hamza Uddin of Walsall, West Midlands makes his pro boxing debut at flyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.