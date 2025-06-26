Subscribe
Paul vs Chavez: Final press conference

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. preview their bout in Anaheim, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the open workout, Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. continue Fight Week by hosting a final press conference ahead of their bout. The pair battle it out in the main event on June 28, live from Anaheim, CA.

Cleveland native Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and former champion Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) from Mexico square off at cruiserweight. At the press conference, the two fighters preview their matchup and come face-to-face.

Also taking part in the press conference are other fighters featured on the card. The co-main event is a unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight title fight between current champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) from Mexico and former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) from Cuba.

Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ takes on former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA at lightweight. Avious Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN meets Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ at welterweight. Mexico’s Raul Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) and Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) of Uruguay clash at welterweight.

Among the prelims, former UFC and WBC champion Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM returns to the ring against Mexico’s Yolanda Vega Ochoa (10-0, 1 KO) at lightweight. Plus, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles faces Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN at super flyweight.

The Paul vs Chavez press conference starts at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

