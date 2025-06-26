Paul vs Chavez: Final press conference

Following the open workout, Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. continue Fight Week by hosting a final press conference ahead of their bout. The pair battle it out in the main event on June 28, live from Anaheim, CA.

Cleveland native Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and former champion Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) from Mexico square off at cruiserweight. At the press conference, the two fighters preview their matchup and come face-to-face.

Also taking part in the press conference are other fighters featured on the card. The co-main event is a unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight title fight between current champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) from Mexico and former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) from Cuba.

Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ takes on former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA at lightweight. Avious Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN meets Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ at welterweight. Mexico’s Raul Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) and Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) of Uruguay clash at welterweight.

Among the prelims, former UFC and WBC champion Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM returns to the ring against Mexico’s Yolanda Vega Ochoa (10-0, 1 KO) at lightweight. Plus, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles faces Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN at super flyweight.

The Paul vs Chavez press conference starts at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.