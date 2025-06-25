Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr: Open Workout

Kicking off Fight Week, Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) showcase their skills at an open workout. The pair battle it out atop the fight card at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on June 28. The cruiserweight contest pits Cleveland’s YouTuber turned pro boxer against the former world champion from Mexico.

The open workout is held on Wednesday at House of Blues, located in STC Anaheim GardenWalk, in Anaheim, CA. Also expected to make an appearance are the fighters featured on the Paul vs Chavez undercard.

Among the matchups, Mexico’s two-division champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts against former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) from Cuba. Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ meets former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA at lightweight.

LA native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) takes on Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN at super flyweight. Plus, former UFC and WBC champion Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM makes her ring return against Yolanda Vega Ochoa (10-0, 1 KO) of Mexico at lightweight.

The Paul vs Chavez open workout starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.