Oscar Collazo faces Edwin Cano on Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard

Oscar Collazo is set for his next fight against Edwin Cano on the undercard of William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 in Cancun, Mexico on March 29. The champion from Puerto Rico puts his unified WBO and WBA minimumweight titles on the line.

The pair was originally expected to battle it out last November on the undercard of “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Billam-Smith. However, Cano was replaced by Thammanoon Niyomtrong, aka Knockout CP Freshmart.

Unbeaten Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) dropped and stopped Niyomtrong in the seventh round. With the victory, the 28-year-old southpaw retained his WBO 105-pound belt and dethroned the champion from Thailand, claiming his WBA strap.

“I’m happy and grateful to have our fifth defense and first fight of 2025. I’m thankful to Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent in Cancun and connect with different fan bases,” Oscar Collazo said. “We will make the most of this opportunity and show once again that we are the best in the 105-pound division in the world.”

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Cano (13-2-1, 4 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The 27-year-old Mexican challenger won two fights in 2024 inside the distance, stopping Michael Carmona and Gerardo Sanchez in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively.

“I’m very happy to fight for a world title in my country,” Edwin Cano said. “I’m very focused on giving a great fight.”

In other Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard action

Also confirmed for the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard is a 10-round flyweight bout between three-weight champion Yokasta Valle and former flyweight champion Marlen Esparza.

Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) aims for her third straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision against Seniesa Estrada for the undisputed minimumweight title last March. Former unified 112-pound champion Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Arely Mucino last December.

As well, Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden and Houston’s Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight. Plus, Mexico’s Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) steps through the ropes in a 10-rounder at flyweight against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, Mexico’s William Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) faces Tevin Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a 12-round rematch. Undefeated Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs), who won their first fight by split decision last November, brings to the ring his interim WBC lightweight title.