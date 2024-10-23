Seniesa Estrada retires from boxing unbeaten, undisputed at 32

Undefeated boxing world champion Seniesa Estrada hangs up the gloves. Over the course of her career, the LA native landed titles at light flyweight and minimumweight. In her final fight, the 32-year-old claimed the undisputed crown at 105 lbs.

“Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career.”

In her last fight in March, Estrada bested Nicaraguan-born, Costa Rican Yokasta Valle and collected all major belts at minimumweight. The contest was featured on a newly-released “The Fight Life” series on ESPN. Earlier in her career, “Superbad” defeated Leonela Paola Yudica, Tina Rupprecht, Anabel Ortiz, Tenkai Tsunami, Marlen Esparza, among others.

“Thank you for 23 years of ups and downs,” Estrada posted on social media Wednesday. “For 23 years of the worst and best years of my life. Thank you for giving me life.”

“Thank you for giving me the chance to inspire others. But, I know I won’t miss you. No regrets. I did all I could. Today it ends at 26-0.”

“I thank my fans, friends and family. My promoter Bob Arum, Top Rank – Thank you for the opportunity to accomplish my goals and treating me with class.”

“Most of all, my team. We did everything we imagined I would do and more as a woman in a male dominated sport. It’s been one wild ride. Thank you for standing by me. I hope that my style of fighting is one that people will remember forever.”

“Only God knows how long I’ve been contemplating this decision. Physically and mentally, I can’t continue anymore.”

“I thank God for helping me feel at peace. Peace in my heart and peace in my soul. I feel happy to continue life without boxing after 23 years of constant dedication.”

“I know that I am more than an athlete. I know that Seniesa is a name people will continue to hear about. I know that I will shine bright at whatever I choose to do next.”

“With love forever, Superbad.”

Seniesa Estrada retired unbeaten with a record of 26 victories, including 9 wins by knockout, and no losses. She went 7-0 in title fights.