William Zepeda faces Tevin Farmer in rematch in Cancun, Mexico, end of March

The rematch between William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer is scheduled for March 29 at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair square off for the second time, following their first clash last November on the undercard of Zurdo vs Billam-Smith. The interim WBC lightweight title is at stake. The event airs live on DAZN.

Undefeated Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) defeated Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) by split decision and lifted the belt. On his way to victory, Zepeda suffered a knockdown in the fourth round after Farmer landed a left hand. After 12 rounds, the scores were 95-94, 94-95, and 95-94.

Stepping through the ropes at the end of March in Cancun, Mexico, 28-year-old southpaw Zepeda looks to secure a solid victory and retain the strap. 34-year-old former super featherweight champion Farmer of Philadelphia aims to avenge the defeat and claim the title.

“I’ve trained hard for years to earn this world title, and I’m proud to get back in the ring and defend it in this highly anticipated rematch against Tevin Farmer,” William Zepeda said. “The fans asked for it, and I’m ready to give them an even better version of myself. I’ll leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that I’m the clear winner.”

Tevin Farmer said, “I was off for 3.5 years, and fighting him the first time was the first time I felt somewhat comfortable in the ring. Ring rust is real, but now it’s all gone. Last time, I let him live and let him do more than I should have. This time, there’s no mercy.”

“He’s not on my level, and on March 29, I’m not just winning – I’m making a statement. I’m going to show the world that I’m still A top dog in this game. Never doubt Tevin Farmer. Y’all should know that by now – I’m like a fly you can’t get rid of. I just keep coming back. Just tune in on March 29 on DAZN and watch me become a 2x world champion.”

Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) is the current WBC lightweight titleholder. The Houston-based three-division world champion is set to defend his belt against Austin-based Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) from Jersey City, NJ, on February 22.

The bouts featured on the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.