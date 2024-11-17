Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez bests Chris Billam-Smith to unify titles

Also on the 'Latino Night' card, Oscar Collazo stops Knockout CP Freshmart, Arnold Barboza Jr decisions Jose Ramirez & more

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Gilberto Ramirez defeats Chris Billam-Smith to unify titles
Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith during their cruiserweight championship unification at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defeated Chris Billam-Smith to become a two-belt unified cruiserweight champion. The pair battled it out atop the “Latino Night” card live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.

Mexico’s Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) bested British Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-112, 116-113 and 116-112. With the victory, the Mazatlan, Sinaloa native retained his WBA 200-pound title and claimed the WBO strap from his opponent of the UK.

“Hard training and I tried to enjoy the night,” Ramirez said post-fight. “I told everyone I would represent Latino Night very well.”

“Me and my team were prepared, we knew that he’s a tough fighter and a strong guy. It was an honor for me to fight him and get the belt.”

“I tried to use my distance as much as I could. He’s tough, he comes forward all the time and he’s a strong fighter. I just have respect for him, he’s a great champion. Of course, I want to unify with all the champions. That’s the main goal for me and other champions.”

In the co-main event, unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (31-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA earned a unanimous decision against former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, scores were 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94.

Among other Zurdo vs Billam-Smith results, Mexican William Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) took a split decision against former champion Tevin Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia. In the fourth round the latter landed a knockdown from a left hand. The scores were 95-94, 94-95, 95-94.

Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) claimed the WBA strap against Knockout CP Freshmart (25-1, 9 KOs) of Thailand and unified a pair of 105 belts. The latter went down once in the sixth and twice in the seventh round. The official time of stoppage was 1:29 into the seventh round.

Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gilberto Ramirez
Gilberto Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jose Ramirez
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jose Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jose Ramirez
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jose Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Arnold Barboza Jr
Arnold Barboza Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Tevin Farmer vs William Zepeda
Tevin Farmer vs William Zepeda | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
William Zepeda
William Zepeda | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Collazo vs Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart
Oscar Collazo vs Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Collazo knocks down Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart
Oscar Collazo knocks down Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Collazo
Oscar Collazo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Botirzhon Akhmedov vs Oscar Duarte
Botirzhon Akhmedov vs Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte vs Botirzhon Akhmedov
Oscar Duarte vs Botirzhon Akhmedov | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte
Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia vs Ziyad Almaayouf
Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia vs Ziyad Almaayouf | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia vs Ziyad Almaayouf ends in draw
Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia vs Ziyad Almaayouf ends in draw | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) defeated Uzbekistan’s Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-4, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision in 10-rounder at super lightweight. The scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.

In event opener, representative of the country-host Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0-1, 1 KOs) and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6-1) of Mexico fought to a majority draw. After six rounds at welterweight, the scores were 57-57, 58-56 and 57-57.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.