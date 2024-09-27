Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque ‘rescheduled’ for UFC 310, Chiesa vs Griffin, plus more set

The welterweight bout between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque has been reportedly rescheduled for UFC 310. The final PPV fight card for the year takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.

Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) was expected to make his Octagon return at UFC Abu Dhabi in August, but the bout fell off due to travel issues. In his previous outing in September 2021, the 41-year-old Stockton native was stopped by Robbie Lawler in the third round.

32-year-old Luque (22-10-1) fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. No. 14-ranked contender of Westwood, New Jersey suffered the defeat via second-round TKO against Joaquin Buckley last time out in March.

The rescheduling of the fight fight was first reported by MMA Mania. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

In addition, according to MMA Fighting, another welterweight bout, pitting Michael Chiesa against Max Griffin, has been added to the card. The contest is also yet to be officially announced.

36-year-old Chiesa (17-7) of Aurora, Colorado returned to winning ways in August submitting Tony Ferguson in the first round. 38-year-old Griffin (20-10) of Santa Barbara, California rebounded with the win by split decision against Jeremiah Wells in February.

Plus, a lightweight bout between Chase Hooper and Clay Guida has also been reportedly scheduled for the event. The fight was first reported by user “McGregorRousey2” and later confirmed by Hooper via post on X. The matchup is yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

25-year-old Hooper (14-3-1) of Enumclaw, Washington submitted Viacheslav Borshchev in the second round in May and secured his third straight victory. 42-year-old Guida (38-24) of Round Lake, Illinois hasn’t fought since last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Joaquim Silva and suffered his second defeat in a row.

The UFC 310 main event is yet to be confirmed. Among other recently reported bouts, France’s former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) is expected to face old rival Alexander Volkov (38-10) in a rescheduled rematch.

The current UFC 310 lineup looks as the following: