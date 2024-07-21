Subscribe
UFC Abu Dhabi gets new co-main event after Nick Diaz return postponed

Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque postponed due to 'travel issues', Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk new UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nick Diaz no longer makes his Octagon return on August 3 at UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Stockton native’s fight against Vicente Luque of Westwood, New Jersey has been postponed due to “travel issues”.

The postponement was announced on July 20 during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba. 40-year-old Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) and 32-year-old Luque (22-10-1) are expected to battle it out at a future event.

Meanwhile, a new co-main event for UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi has been confirmed (via post on X). The contest pits Sharabutdin Magomedov against Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight.

Unbeaten 30-year-old Magomedov (13-0) stopped Antonio Trócoli in the third round in June. Poland’s 29-year-old Oleksiejczuk lost his second bout in a row by submission in the first round against Kevin Holland also in June.

In the UFC Abu Dhabi main event, No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (17-4) of Aurora, Colorado takes on No. 9 Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0). The bout serves as the title eliminator.

