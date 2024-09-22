Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov rematch ‘postponed’ for December, joins UFC 310

The rematch between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is now expected to be held at UFC 310 on December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair was originally set to battle it out for the second time at UFC 308 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26.

Their first fight headlined the UFC Vegas 30 card in June 2021. Former interim heavyweight champion Gane came out on top by unanimous decision with the scores 50-45 x2 and 49-46.

The French La Sueur reports that the rematch between Gane and Volkov “est reporté”, which translates as “has been postponed”. The latter reportedly got injured and is unable to compete at the next month’s UFC 308. The promotion is yet to confirm the change.

34-year-old Ciryl Gane (12-2) hasn’t fought since last September, when he stopped Serghei Spivac in the second round of their main event bout at UFC Paris. 35-year-old Alexander Volkov (38-10) defeated Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision in June and secured his fourth win in a row.

In addition, the previously reported bout between former light heavyweight title challengers Dominick Reyes (13-4) of Hesperia, California and Anthony Smith (38-20) of Corpus Christi, Texas has now been confirmed for UFC 310. The promotion made the announcement via post on X.

The women’s strawweight matchup pitting unbeaten Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California against Virna Jandiroba (21-3) of Brazil is yet to be made official.

The announced to date list of bouts for UFC 310 looks as the following: