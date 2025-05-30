MVP 13 fight card: Bree Howling vs Naomy Cardenas among new confirmed bouts

The bout between Bree Howling and Naomy Cardenas, along with other matchups, joins the lineup of action at Most Valuable Prospects 13. The event takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on June 7. The pair square off in a six-rounder at bantamweight. The contest is featured on the main card.

Unbeaten Howling (8-0, 2 KOs) of Canada makes her first ring appearance of 2025, following three successful outings last year. In her previous bout at the same venue at MVP 8 last September, the 27-year-old scored a unanimous decision over Beata Dudek.

Unbeaten Cardenas (8-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico steps through the ropes for the second time this year and makers her U.S. and international debut. The 25-year-old last fought in March, defeating Yulissa Alejandra Lemus Almontes by unanimous decision.

Among the announced MVP 13 prelims, Antraveous Ingram (10-0, 5 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL and Sona Akale (9-2, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN battle it out in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Reina Tellez (11-0-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL and Maria Salinas (27-11-6, 7 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Additionally, Sebastian Juarez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, TX goes up against Shaquille Cameron (7-4, 6 KOs) of Gadsden, AL in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Chavez Barrientes (10-0, 6 KOs) of Honolulu, HI meets Sharone Carter (14-11-1, 3 KOs) of Saint Louis, MO in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

Plus, Puerto Rico’s Alexis Chaparro (4-0, 4 KOs) makes his ring appearance in a six-rounder at middleweight against an opponent to be named.

Atop the MVP 13 card, Beatriz Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil makes the second defense of her IBF lightweight title against Maria Ines Ferreyra (11-0-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina.

Also on the night, Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley Machado makes his pro debut against Sean Sparks (2-0, 2 KOs) of Palm Desert, CA at cruiserweight. In addition, Jacksonville’s Tony Aguilar (13-1-1, 4 KOs) and Luan Medeiros (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brazil clash at lightweight.

The current MVP 13 lineup is as follows

Main card

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Maria Ines Ferreyra – Ferreira’s IBF lightweight title

Keno Marley Machado vs. Sean Sparks

Luan Medeiros vs. Tony Aguilar

Bree Howling vs. Naomy Cardenas

Prelims