MVP 8 photos: Kevin Hayler Brown drops John Bauza in first round, wins by decision

Kevin Hayler Brown improved his unbeaten record on September 6, when he faced John Bauza in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 8. The Cuban super lightweight defeated the Puerto Rican southpaw to retain his WBA Continental Americas title live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL.

On his way to victory by unanimous decision, 30-year-old Brown (6-0, 3 KOs) dropped 26-year-old Bauza (18-2, 8 KOs) with a right hand to the body at the end of the first round. After 10 rounds, the scores were 96-93, 98-91 and 97-92.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (14-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeated Enriko Gogokhia (13-2-2, 8 KOs) of Georgia via fifth round TKO. The latter was unable to continue after suffering a shoulder injury. The super lightweight bout was stopped prior to the start of Round 6.

Among other Brown vs Bauza results, Cuban southpaw Yoelvis Gomez (8-1, 7 KOs) defeated Brazilian southpaw Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski (11-3, 7 KOs) via TKO. The middleweight bout was stopped after the fourth as the latter wouldn’t come out to start the fifth round.

In the main card opener, Carlos Lebron (3-1-1, 3 KOs) and Luis Quiles Rivera (2-0-1, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico fought to a majority draw. After four rounds at bantamweight, the scores were 39-37 and 38-38 twice.

On the top of prelims, Antraveous Ingram (8-0, 3 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida stopped Cruse Stewart (8-4, 6 KOs) of Rock Island, Illinois in the fifth round at super welterweight. Canada’s Bree Howling (8-0, 2 KOs) defeated Hungarian Beata Dudek (4-4, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight with the scores 80-72 x3. Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (3-0) scored a 40-36 x3 unanimous decision against Wendy Villegas (2-3, 2 KOs) of Mexico at super flyweight.

Harley Mederos (7-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York TKO’d Nikolai Buzolin (9-10-1, 5 KOs) in the third round at lightweight. Plus, Christian Rivera (1-0) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin defeated Ohio’s Rommell Toran (1-2-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at welterweight.

Delia Sylvain, Will Montero and Raphaela Milagres | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Raphaela Milagres | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Delia Sylvain and Raphaela Milagres | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Cynthia Conte | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Kevin Hayler Brown vs John Bauza | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

John Bauza | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

John Bauza | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Kevin Hayler Brown vs John Bauza | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Kevin Hayler Brown vs John Bauza | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Kevin Hayler Brown vs John Bauza | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Kevin Hayler Brown | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Enriko Gogokhia vs Hendri Cedeno | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Hendri Cedeno vs Enriko Gogokhia | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Hendri Cedeno | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski vs Yoelvis Gomez | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Yoelvis Gomez vs Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Yoelvis Gomez | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Luis Quiles Rivera vs Carlos Lebron | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Carlos Lebron vs Luis Quiles Rivera | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Carlos Lebron vs Luis Quiles Rivera | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Cruse Stewart vs Antraveous Ingram | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Antraveous Ingram vs Cruse Stewart | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Beata Dudek vs Bree Howling | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Bree Howling vs Beata Dudek | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Bree Howling | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove vs Wendy Villegas | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Harley Mederos | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Harley Mederos vs Nikolai Buzolin | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Rommell Toran vs Christian Rivera | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Christian Rivera vs Rommell Toran | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Christian Rivera | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

The next event, Most Valuable Prospects 9 is scheduled for October 11 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. In the main event, local Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten super featherweight Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas.