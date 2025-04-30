Beatriz Ferreira faces Maria Ines Ferreyra atop MVP 13 in Orlando in June

The world title bout between Beatriz Ferreira and Maria Ines Ferreyra headlines Most Valuable Prospects 13 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL on June 7. Ferreira puts her IBF lightweight belt on the line. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) makes her second championship defense, after scoring a unanimous decision over Licia Boudersa late last year on the Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza undercard in Monte Carlo. The unbeaten 32-year-old Brazilian claimed the vacant strap via six-round technical decision against Yanina del Carmen Lescano last March in Liverpool, after the latter suffered a cut due to a head clash in the fifth round.

Ferreyra (11-0-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina fights for her first major title and makes her international and U.S. debut. The unbeaten 28-year-old won four fights in 2024, defeating Lizbeth Crespo and Nicole Heliana Morales by unanimous decision, and stopping Johen Paola Gonzalez and Pamela Elisabeth Benavidez in the first and fourth rounds, respectively.

“I want to thank Matchroom and Most Valuable Promotions for this opportunity and I am very excited to return to the United States to defend my world title,” Beatriz Ferreira said. “I am expecting a very tough challenge from my opponent, I know she is no joke and is coming to take my title but these are the type of challenges I want.”

“It’s exciting times for women’s boxing and I want to be part of these big nights. I am ready for all the big names that people are talking about and I will prove this on Saturday, June 7th.”

The MVP 13 fight card is also scheduled to feature the pro boxing debut of Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley Machado, as he takes on Sean Sparks (2-0, 2 KOs) of Palm Desert, California. The latter stopped Enrique Rodriguez in the third round in March and knocked out Edmilson Freitas in the first round last October. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at cruiserweight.

Additionally, Tony Aguilar and Luan Medeiros square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Jacksonville’s once-beaten Aguilar (13-1-1, 4 KOs) returned to winning ways last December, scoring a unanimous decision over Marcello Williams. Unbeaten Medeiros (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brazil is coming off a win by knockout in the seventh round against Claudiosmar Jose Da Silva, also last December, which was his third successful outing of the year.

Other matchups featured on the MVP 13: Ferreira vs Ferreyra fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.