Misfits Boxing 21 photos: Darren Till vs Darren Stewart final press conference

Former UFC fighters Darren Till and Darren Stewart square off in a cruiserweight match atop Misfits Boxing 21, this Friday in Derby, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Darren Till and Darren Stewart during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Darren Till and Darren Stewart during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Till and Darren Stewart battle it out in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 on Friday, May 16, at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. The pair square off in a scheduled eight-round contest at cruiserweight. Ahead of the event, the former UFC fighters previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the press conference.

Till (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) of Liverpool is back in the ring following his sixth-round stoppage victory over Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing 20 in January in Manchester. Stewart (16-10, 2 NC MMA) of London makes his MF Boxing debut.

The final press conference also featured other fighters stepping through the ropes on the night. Ty Mitchell takes on Idris Virgo for the Misfits Boxing Pro light heavyweight title. Tank Tolman and Chase DeMoor clash for the MF boxing heavyweight belt.

A pair of lightweight bouts features Walid Sharks against Fox The G, and Joey Knight versus Andy Howson. Among other heavyweight showdowns, Wakey Wines faces MoDeen, and Jordan Banjo takes on Wil Anderson.

Additionally, a heavyweight “Survivor Tag” clash features Tempo Art, Big Tobz, Godson Umeh, and Curtis Pritchard.

Darren Stewart during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Darren Stewart during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Darren Till and Mams Taylor during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Darren Till and Mams Taylor during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Darren Till and Darren Stewart come face-to-face during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Darren Till and Darren Stewart during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Amir Anderson and Ernesto Olvera come face-to-face during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Amir Anderson and Ernesto Olvera come face-to-face during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Amir Anderson during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Amir Anderson during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Joey Knight and Andy Howson during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Joey Knight and Andy Howson during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Joey Knight and Andy Howson during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Joey Knight and Andy Howson during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Tempo Arts during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Tempo Arts during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Chase DeMoor during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Chase DeMoor during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Chase DeMoor during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Chase DeMoor during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Jordan Banjo and Wil Anderson during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Jordan Banjo and Wil Anderson during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Jordan Banjo and Wil Anderson during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Jordan Banjo and Wil Anderson during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Wakey Wines during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Wakey Wines during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
MoDeen during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
MoDeen during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Ty Mitchell during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Ty Mitchell during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Tank Tolman during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Tank Tolman during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Walid Sharks during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Walid Sharks during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Walid Sharks and FoxTheG during the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference in Derby, England
Walid Sharks and FoxTheG during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Among the Misfits Boxing 21 prelims, Amir Anderson and Ernesto Olvera go head-to-head at middleweight. The event opener is a super bantamweight matchup between Dylan Price and Ckari Cani Mansilla.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

