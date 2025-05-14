Misfits Boxing 21 photos: Darren Till vs Darren Stewart final press conference

Darren Till and Darren Stewart battle it out in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 on Friday, May 16, at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. The pair square off in a scheduled eight-round contest at cruiserweight. Ahead of the event, the former UFC fighters previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the press conference.

Till (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) of Liverpool is back in the ring following his sixth-round stoppage victory over Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing 20 in January in Manchester. Stewart (16-10, 2 NC MMA) of London makes his MF Boxing debut.

The final press conference also featured other fighters stepping through the ropes on the night. Ty Mitchell takes on Idris Virgo for the Misfits Boxing Pro light heavyweight title. Tank Tolman and Chase DeMoor clash for the MF boxing heavyweight belt.

A pair of lightweight bouts features Walid Sharks against Fox The G, and Joey Knight versus Andy Howson. Among other heavyweight showdowns, Wakey Wines faces MoDeen, and Jordan Banjo takes on Wil Anderson.

Additionally, a heavyweight “Survivor Tag” clash features Tempo Art, Big Tobz, Godson Umeh, and Curtis Pritchard.

Darren Stewart during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Till and Darren Stewart during the press conference on May 14, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Among the Misfits Boxing 21 prelims, Amir Anderson and Ernesto Olvera go head-to-head at middleweight. The event opener is a super bantamweight matchup between Dylan Price and Ckari Cani Mansilla.