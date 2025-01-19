Misfits Boxing 20 video: Darren Till drops & stops Anthony Taylor in sixth round

Darren Till claimed a dominant win against Anthony Taylor atop the Misfits Boxing 20 fight card at Co-op Live in Manchester on January 18. The former UFC fighter from Liverpool secured the victory by TKO, twice sending his opponent from Berkeley, California to the canvas. The cruiserweight bout was halted at 1:05 into the sixth round.

With the victory, Darren Till (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) made his successful pro boxing debut. The 32-year-old southpaw was originally scheduled to face Manchester’s Tommy Fury (10-0, 4 KOs). After the latter withdrew, he was replaced by Anthony Taylor (7-5, 3 KOs boxing, 7-5 MMA) in late December.

In the co-main event, Wade Plemons of Loudon, Tennessee defeated Moziah Pinder of London, England by unanimous decision. After four rounds at cruiserweight, the scores were 40-36, 39-37, and 40-36.

Among other Misfits Boxing 20 results, Ty Mitchell of Derby, England knocked out Thomas Harnett of Birmingham, England in the third round at cruiserweight. The title bout between MF Boxing lightweight champion Carla Jade of London and challenger Melanie Shah of Birmingham ended in a split draw with the scores 47-46, 47-48, and 47-47.

As well, Josh Tate aka Little T of Blackpool, Lancashire defeated Daniel Martin aka Afghan Dan of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire via second-round TKO due to a shoulder injury at welterweight. London’s Sami Hamed eliminated Zach Johnson aka Ziggy of East Rochester, New York in the first round at welterweight.

Plus, Adam Brooks TKO’d Gavin Proctor aka Gavinio in the second round of their all-English battle at light heavyweight. Gareth Kelly aka BBCC Gareth stopped Jack Hatt aka Kak in the first round of their all-English event opener at heavyweight.