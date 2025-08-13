Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens headlines BKFC 82 New Jersey in October

The bout between Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens is set to headline BKFC 82 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4. The two former UFC fighters square off in a five-round bare-knuckle bout at middleweight. The symbolic “King of Violence” title is on the line.

Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, makes his return to the ring after being stopped by Jake Paul in the sixth round of their boxing match in Tampa, FL, last July. The 33-year-old’s previous victory in BKFC came last April, when he knocked out Thiago Alves in the first round of their bout headlining Knucklemania 4 in Los Angeles.

Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, last fought in May at UFC Fight Night in his hometown, dropping a unanimous decision to Mason Jones. The 39-year-old’s previous BKFC bout was in January, when he defeated fellow former UFC fighter Eddie Alvarez by TKO in the third round at Knucklemania 5 in Philadelphia.

Following the Champions Summit press conference last month, it was announced that Mike Perry would make his return on October 11. However, there is no longer a scheduled BKFC event on that date.

Additionally, the promotion announced the main event and co-main event bouts for BKFC Fight Night at Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, IN, on Saturday, October 18.

In the main event, Bryce Henry (5-0) of Broward County, FL, faces Jake Lindsey (5-1) of Manhattan, KS, at welterweight. In the co-main event, Cameron Vancamp (2-2) of Lebanon, IN, takes on Chicago’s Derrick Findley (3-3) at middleweight.

Other matchups across both events are expected to be confirmed shortly.