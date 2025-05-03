UFC Des Moines results: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo

UFC Fight Night on May 3 features Cory Sandhagen taking on Deiveson Figueiredo, live on ESPN+ from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The pair square off in a five-round main event battle at bantamweight.

Both fighters aim to get back in the win column. The 33-year-old Sandhagen (17-5) of Aurora, CO is coming off a defeat by unanimous decision against Umar Nurmagomedov last August. Former two-time flyweight champion Figueiredo (24-4-1) of Brazil lost his previous bout last November by UD against Petr Yan.

In the co-main event, Reinier de Ridder goes up against Bo Nickal at middleweight. De Ridder (19-2) of the Netherlands targets his fourth straight victory following a first-round submission of Kevin Holland in January. Nickal (7-0) of Rifle, CO earned a unanimous decision over Paul Craig in his previous outing last November.

Also on the UFC Des Moines card is a welterweight matchup between Santiago Ponzinibbio (31-8) of Argentina and Daniel Rodriguez (18-5) of Alhambra, CA. Montel Jackson (15-2) of Milwaukee, WI and Daniel Marcos (17-0, 1 NC) of Peru clash at bantamweight.

Another contest at bantamweight pits Ukraine’s Serhiy Sidey (11-2) against Cameron Smotherman (12-4), fighting out of Houston, TX. The main card opener is a lightweight bout between San Diego, CA-based Jeremy Stephens (29-21, 1 NC) of Des Moines, IA and Mason Jones (11-2, 1 NC) of Wales.

UFC Des Moines live blog May 3, 2025 12:01 am EDT UFC Des Moines start time UFC Des Moines airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

UFC Des Moines results

Get UFC Des Moines full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le

Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic

Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.