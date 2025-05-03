Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Des Moines results: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo live results from Des Moines, Iowa

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Image featuring the faces of Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Des Moines
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo airs live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 3, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

UFC Fight Night on May 3 features Cory Sandhagen taking on Deiveson Figueiredo, live on ESPN+ from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The pair square off in a five-round main event battle at bantamweight.

Both fighters aim to get back in the win column. The 33-year-old Sandhagen (17-5) of Aurora, CO is coming off a defeat by unanimous decision against Umar Nurmagomedov last August. Former two-time flyweight champion Figueiredo (24-4-1) of Brazil lost his previous bout last November by UD against Petr Yan.

In the co-main event, Reinier de Ridder goes up against Bo Nickal at middleweight. De Ridder (19-2) of the Netherlands targets his fourth straight victory following a first-round submission of Kevin Holland in January. Nickal (7-0) of Rifle, CO earned a unanimous decision over Paul Craig in his previous outing last November.

Also on the UFC Des Moines card is a welterweight matchup between Santiago Ponzinibbio (31-8) of Argentina and Daniel Rodriguez (18-5) of Alhambra, CA. Montel Jackson (15-2) of Milwaukee, WI and Daniel Marcos (17-0, 1 NC) of Peru clash at bantamweight.

Another contest at bantamweight pits Ukraine’s Serhiy Sidey (11-2) against Cameron Smotherman (12-4), fighting out of Houston, TX. The main card opener is a lightweight bout between San Diego, CA-based Jeremy Stephens (29-21, 1 NC) of Des Moines, IA and Mason Jones (11-2, 1 NC) of Wales.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Des Moines live blog

UFC Des Moines start time

UFC Des Moines airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

UFC Des Moines results

Get UFC Des Moines full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

  • Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
  • Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le
  • Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic

Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.