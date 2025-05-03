UFC Des Moines results: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo

UFC Fight Night on May 3 features Cory Sandhagen taking on Deiveson Figueiredo, live on ESPN+ from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The pair square off in a five-round main event battle at bantamweight.
Both fighters aim to get back in the win column. The 33-year-old Sandhagen (17-5) of Aurora, CO is coming off a defeat by unanimous decision against Umar Nurmagomedov last August. Former two-time flyweight champion Figueiredo (24-4-1) of Brazil lost his previous bout last November by UD against Petr Yan.
In the co-main event, Reinier de Ridder goes up against Bo Nickal at middleweight. De Ridder (19-2) of the Netherlands targets his fourth straight victory following a first-round submission of Kevin Holland in January. Nickal (7-0) of Rifle, CO earned a unanimous decision over Paul Craig in his previous outing last November.
Also on the UFC Des Moines card is a welterweight matchup between Santiago Ponzinibbio (31-8) of Argentina and Daniel Rodriguez (18-5) of Alhambra, CA. Montel Jackson (15-2) of Milwaukee, WI and Daniel Marcos (17-0, 1 NC) of Peru clash at bantamweight.
Another contest at bantamweight pits Ukraine’s Serhiy Sidey (11-2) against Cameron Smotherman (12-4), fighting out of Houston, TX. The main card opener is a lightweight bout between San Diego, CA-based Jeremy Stephens (29-21, 1 NC) of Des Moines, IA and Mason Jones (11-2, 1 NC) of Wales.
UFC Des Moines start time
UFC Des Moines airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.
UFC Des Moines results
Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
- Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)
- Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
- Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le
- Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic
