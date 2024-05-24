MF Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant weigh-in video

Misfits Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant airs live on DAZN from NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on May 25. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, British OnlyFans model Elle Brooke defends her MF Boxing middleweight title against former UFC fighter Paige VanZant of Dundee, Oregon. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 125 lbs championship limit. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Le’Veon Bell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Tristan Hamm of Canada go head to head in the MF Boxing cruiserweight title tournament quarter-finals. The weight limit is 190 lbs.

Also on the card, Ree Der Moo aka “Lil Cracra” of Syracuse, New York and Elijah Smith aka “YuddyGangTV” of Phoenix, Arizona clash at lightweight. The limit is 135 lbs.

The MF Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, May 24 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the U.S. and 9 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins at 6 am AEST on Saturday, May 25.

Get MF Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

MF Boxing 15 fight card

Main card

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, 5 rounds, middleweight – Brooke’s MFB middleweight title

Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm, 5 rounds, cruiserweight – MFB cruiserweight title eliminator quarter-final

Ree Der Moo aka Lil Cracra vs. Elijah Smith aka YuddyGangTV, 5 rounds, lightweight

Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Bi Nguyen aka Killer Bee vs. Silvia Fernandez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Okemka Jibunor aka OJ Rose vs. Brendan Kelly, 4 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary card