Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant: X Series 15 final pre-fight press conference video

Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant square off in a boxing match, headlining X Series 15 live on DAZN from NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on May 25. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

26-year-old British OnlyFans model Elle Brooke of Portsmouth, England brings to the ring her MF Boxing middleweight title. 30-year-old former UFC fighter Paige VanZant of Dundee, Oregon makes her boxing debut, following a pair of bare knuckle fights. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Among other bouts featured on the Misfits Boxing 15 fight card, Le’Veon Bell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Tristan Hamm of Canada clash at cruiserweight. As well, Ree Der Moo aka “Lil Cracra” of Syracuse, New York takes on Elijah Smith aka “YuddyGangTV” of Phoenix, Arizona at lightweight.

The Brooke vs VanZant final press conference is scheduled for Thurdsay, May 23 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the U.S. and 9 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins at 6 am AEST on Friday, May 24.