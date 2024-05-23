Subscribe
Full fight video: Paige VanZant defeated by Britain Hart in bare knuckle boxing debut

Paige VanZant faces Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15 in Houston, Texas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Paige VanZant returns to action on May 25, when she meets Elle Brooke in the main event of Misfits Boxing 15. The crossover showdown airs live on DAZN from NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Former UFC fighter VanZant makes her pro boxing debut, following a pair of bare knuckle fights. The 30-year-old native of Dundee, Oregon made her first BKFC appearance in February 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Going through the ropes in the main event of BKFC: Knucklemania, VanZant faced Britain Hart. After five rounds, all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the Layton, Utah native.

Fighting for the first time in almost three years on May 25, Paige VanZant squares off against Elle Brooke in the five-round clash. The 26-year-old British OnlyFans model puts her MF Boxing middleweight title on the line.

