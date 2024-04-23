Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson joins UFC 303

The bout between former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva and Macy Chiasson has been made official for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The MMA event is featured on the schedule of the 12th annual International Fight Week.

No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column. Brazil’s 32-year-old challenged Raquel Pennington for the bantamweight title in January in Toronto, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

No. 7 Macy Chiasson (9-3) targets her second straight victory. The 32-year-old native of New Orleans, Louisiana submitted Pannie Kianzad in the first-round in March.

The promotion confirmed the Silva vs Chiasson showdown via post on X today.

Among other bouts recently added to the card, Chicago’s former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill returns against Khalil Rountree Jr of Los Angeles. The main event is a welterweight bout between Ireland’s former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri.

The current UFC 300 lineup look as the following: