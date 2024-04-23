Subscribe
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson joins UFC 303

Mayra Bueno Silva faces Macy Chiasson at UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva and Macy Chiasson has been made official for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The MMA event is featured on the schedule of the 12th annual International Fight Week.

No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column. Brazil’s 32-year-old challenged Raquel Pennington for the bantamweight title in January in Toronto, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

No. 7 Macy Chiasson (9-3) targets her second straight victory. The 32-year-old native of New Orleans, Louisiana submitted Pannie Kianzad in the first-round in March.

The promotion confirmed the Silva vs Chiasson showdown via post on X today.

Among other bouts recently added to the card, Chicago’s former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill returns against Khalil Rountree Jr of Los Angeles. The main event is a welterweight bout between Ireland’s former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri.

The current UFC 300 lineup look as the following:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, welterweight
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
  • Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson, featherweight
  • Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

