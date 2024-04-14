Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler date official for UFC 303 in June in Las Vegas

The fight date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler has been confirmed for Saturday, June 29 as the UFC 303 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The long-awaited showdown headlines the pay-per-view fight card held during the 12th annual International Fight Week.

McGregor (22-6) is set to step inside the Octagon for the first time since July 2021, when he broke his leg in the rematch with Dustin Poirier. The 35-year-old Irishman is a former featherweight and lightweight champion.

Chandler (23-8) lost his previous bout in November 2022 against Poirier by submission in the third-round. The 37-year-old native of High Ridge, Missouri is a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion.

In his March interview with ESPN, Conor McGregor revealed that the fight against Michael Chandler was “all systems go”. He, however, wouldn’t confirm the weight class, previously “having a bit of laugh with 185” in a video on NYE.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the McGregor vs Chandler fight date today, at the UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill post-fight press conference. The contest between TUF 31 coaches is scheduled for five rounds at 170-pound catchweight.

The co-main event is yet to be set. The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: