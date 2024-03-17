Subscribe
Macy Chiasson submits Pannie Kianzad in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Macy Chiasson defeats Pannie Kianzad via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

By Parviz Iskenderov
Macy Chiasson came out victorious against Pannie Kianzad at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The women’s bantamweight bout was featured on the main card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

Chiasson defeated Kianzad forcing her to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 3 minutes and 54 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 32-year-old Macy Chiasson of New Orleans, Louisiana improved to 9-3 and returned to winning ways. Sweden’s 32-year-old Pannie Kianzad dropped to 16-8 and suffered her second straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

