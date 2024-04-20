Subscribe
HomeUFC

Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr booked for UFC 303

Jamahal Hill returns against Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Jamahal Hill is set for a quick return after his defeat against Alex Pereira. The former light heavyweight champion faces Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card airs live on Saturday, June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chicago’s 32-year-old Hill (12-2, 1 NC) lost his previous bout in April via one-punch KO against Pereira in the headliner of UFC 300, which snapped his four-fight winning streak. LA’s 34-year-old Rountree Jr (13-5, 1 NC) was in action last December, when he stopped Anthony Smith in the third round and secured his fifth straight victory.

The promotion confirmed the fight via post on X today.

The UFC 300 main event pits Ireland’s former two-weight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) against Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Among other recently announced bouts, Joe Pyfer (12-3) of Vineland, New Jersey and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7) of Canada go head to head at middleweight. The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, welterweight
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
  • Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson, featherweight
  • Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.