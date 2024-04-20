Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr booked for UFC 303

Jamahal Hill is set for a quick return after his defeat against Alex Pereira. The former light heavyweight champion faces Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card airs live on Saturday, June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chicago’s 32-year-old Hill (12-2, 1 NC) lost his previous bout in April via one-punch KO against Pereira in the headliner of UFC 300, which snapped his four-fight winning streak. LA’s 34-year-old Rountree Jr (13-5, 1 NC) was in action last December, when he stopped Anthony Smith in the third round and secured his fifth straight victory.

The promotion confirmed the fight via post on X today.

The UFC 300 main event pits Ireland’s former two-weight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) against Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Among other recently announced bouts, Joe Pyfer (12-3) of Vineland, New Jersey and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7) of Canada go head to head at middleweight. The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: