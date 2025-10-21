Subscribe
Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer: Broadcast information confirmed

Mary Spencer defends her WBA super welterweight title against two-weight champion Mikaela Mayer in Montreal in late October

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mary Spencer
Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada, on October 30, 2025. Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Broadcast details have been confirmed for the championship bout between Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer. The two fighters clash on Thursday, October 30, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.

40-year-old Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, makes the second defense of her WBA super welterweight title. 35-year-old current WBO welterweight titleholder Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, looks to become a three-division world champion.

In the co-feature, Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) meets Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Canadian super middleweight bout. The NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles are on the line.

Among the Spencer vs Mayer undercard bouts, Mexican-born Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) faces Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs) of Argentina. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental welterweight belt to the ring.

How to watch Spencer vs Mayer

  • Canada: Boxing fans in Canada can stream Spencer vs Mayer live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
  • United States: Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Spencer vs Mayer live on the Top Rank Classics FAST Channel. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The full Spencer vs Mayer lineup is as follows:

  • Mary Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) vs. Mikaela Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs), Spencer’s WBA super welterweight title
  • Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs), WBC Continental Americas and NABF super middleweight titles
  • Arthur Biyarslanov (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (18-4-1, 13 KOs), Biyarslanov’s NABF super lightweight title
  • Mehmet Unal (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (18-2, 7 KOs), Unal’s WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title
  • Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) vs. Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs), Guerrero’s WBC Continental Americas welterweight title
  • Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Logan Clouthier (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight
  • Erik Israyelyan (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Schroeder (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

