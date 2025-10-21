Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer: Broadcast information confirmed

Broadcast details have been confirmed for the championship bout between Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer. The two fighters clash on Thursday, October 30, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.

40-year-old Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, makes the second defense of her WBA super welterweight title. 35-year-old current WBO welterweight titleholder Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, looks to become a three-division world champion.

In the co-feature, Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) meets Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Canadian super middleweight bout. The NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles are on the line.

Among the Spencer vs Mayer undercard bouts, Mexican-born Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) faces Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs) of Argentina. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental welterweight belt to the ring.

How to watch Spencer vs Mayer

Boxing fans in Canada can stream Spencer vs Mayer live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. United States: Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Spencer vs Mayer live on the Top Rank Classics FAST Channel. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The full Spencer vs Mayer lineup is as follows: