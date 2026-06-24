Sam Hickey vs Brad Axe added to Zuffa Boxing 10

The middleweight bout between Sam Hickey and Brad Axe has been added to the Zuffa Boxing 10 card. The event takes place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 8.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Hickey (5-0, 2 KOs) of Scotland is fresh off a second-round stoppage win against Todd Tompkins in June on the undercard of Billam-Smith vs Rozicki in Bournemouth, England.

England’s 29-year-old Axe (5-1) was last in action in May in London, where he scored a points decision victory over Kevin Reavell.

The contest was announced on Tuesday by Sky Sports, which broadcasts Zuffa Boxing events in the UK and Ireland.

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Headlining the card in Dublin, Ireland’s Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) faces Italy’s Etinosa Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

The co-feature is a middleweight bout between Ireland’s Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) and Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) of the UK.

Additionally, Northern Ireland southpaw Dylan Eagleson has also recently been announced to make his professional boxing debut at the event.

The full card is expected to be announced shortly.