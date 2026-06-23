Kai Stewart faces Harrison Gigliotti at BKFC 92 in Boston this August

Kai Stewart defends his BKFC featherweight title against Harrison Gigliotti on August 29 at Fenway Park in Boston. The card marks the promotion’s first event in Massachusetts.

Stewart (9-0) of Liberal, Kansas makes the sixth defense of his belt. In his previous outing at BKFC 87 Hollywood in March, the 26-year-old champion defeated Nico Gaffie by unanimous decision.

Gigliotti (6-0) challenges for the title in his second BKFC fight. In his promotional debut at BKFC Mohegan Sun 3, also in March, the 31-year-old stopped Timmy Mason in the second round. Earlier in his career, the native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, compiled a boxing record of nine wins, five losses, and three KOs.

Other bouts on the BKFC 92 card are expected to be announced shortly.

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Tickets for the event go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m. via Redsox.com/BKFC, as per the promotion’s announcement on Monday.