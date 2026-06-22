Fights This Week: Zayas vs Boots, UFC Baku, Zuffa Boxing 8 and more action

The title fight between Xander Zayas and Jaron “Boots” Ennis on Saturday, June 27 in Brooklyn, New York headlines this week’s boxing schedule.
- Also on Saturday, UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres in Baku, Azerbaijan leads the MMA action.
- Also in MMA, PFL: McKee vs Isbulaev takes place in San Diego, California.
Sunday, June 28 features Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela 2 in Las Vegas.
Earlier in Fight Week, BKFC Fight Night: VanCamp vs Cisneros takes place in Hammond, Indiana on Friday, June 26.
The action begins on Wednesday, June 24 with a world title fight between Lewis Crocker and Liam Paro in Brisbane, Australia.
Lewis Crocker vs Liam Paro
- Date: Wednesday, June 24
- U.S. time: 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 10:00 a.m. BST
- Australia time: 7:00 p.m. AEST
- Platform: Kayo Sports (Australia), DAZN (UK)
- Venue: Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia
Lewis Crocker defends his IBF welterweight title against former champion Liam Paro at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday, June 24.
- Undefeated Lewis Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes the first defense of his title. The 29-year-old Belfast native claimed the vacant title last September, defeating Paddy Donovan by split decision in their rematch.
- Liam Paro (27-1, 16 KOs) of Australia looks to become a two-division world champion, having previously held an IBF super lightweight title. The 30-year-old southpaw has won two fights since losing his title to Richardson Hitchins in late 2024.
Undercard bouts:
- Demsey McKean (24-2, 16 KOs) vs. Liam Talivaa (8-2, 4 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight title
- Luke Modini (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Peng Qu (17-2-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. George Burgess, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Riley Candy (8-1, 5 KOs) vs. Nathan Watson (11-3, 3 KOs), 5 rounds, super middleweight
- Vegas Larfield (13-1, 9 KOs) vs. Shamal Ram Anuj (11-8, 8 KOs), 5 rounds, featherweight
- Jack Javed (1-0) vs. Lance McDonald (1-5, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Stevan Ivic (8-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Caleb Tialu (3-7, 3 KOs), 4 rounds, heavyweight
How to watch: Crocker vs Paro streams live on Kayo Sports in Australia and DAZN in the UK. The local start time is 7:00 p.m. AEST (2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 10:00 a.m. BST in the UK).
BKFC Hammond: VanCamp vs Cisneros
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Prime Video
- Venue: Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, Indiana
BKFC Hammond: VanCamp vs Cisneros takes place on Friday, June 26 at Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, Indiana.
- Main event: Welterweight bout between Indianapolis native Cameron VanCamp (3-2) and Gregoris Cisneros of Venezuela.
- Co-main event: Heavyweight matchup between Arnold Adams (7-5) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Steve Banks (4-3) of Hickory, North Carolina.
BKFC Hammond card also includes:
- Brandon Conley (2-1-1) vs. Aubrey Mendonca (1-0), light heavyweight
- Gabriel Mota (2-3) vs. Alex Davis (1-3), heavyweight
- Thomas Angeloff (1-0) vs. Jojo Schillizzi (00-0), light heavyweight
- Ronny Hauser (1-0) vs. Justin Street (3-2), bantamweight
- Stevo Morris (2-3) vs. Brandon Meneses (1-1-1), featherweight
- Casey Moses (1-1) vs. Martez McGregor (00-0), welterweight
- Anthony Mendoza vs. Branko Busick (0-1), cruiserweight
- Natalie Gage (2-0) vs. Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (2-0), strawweight
How to watch: BKFC Hammond streams live on Prime Video, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Baku: Fiziev vs Torres
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Main card: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT
- Prelims: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT
- Platform: Paramount+
- Venue: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres takes place on Saturday, June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Main event: Lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-5) and Manuel Torres (17-3).
- Born in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Fiziev looks to rebound from a second-round stoppage defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February.
- Torres of Mexico comes off two stoppage victories last year against Grant Dawson and Drew Dober.
Co-main event: Middleweight matchup between Sharabutdin Magomedov (16-1) and Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC).
- Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by decision last July, bouncing back from a loss to Michael Page.
- Pereira of Brazil defeated Zachary Reese by split decision in February after suffering three straight losses.
Main card also includes:
- Nazim Sadykhov (11-2-1) vs. Matheus Camilo (10-3), lightweight
- Asu Almabayev (23-3) vs. Charles Johnson (19-8), flyweight
- Ikram Aliskerov (17-2) vs. Brunno Ferreira (15-3), middleweight
- Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-7-1) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9, 1 NC), middleweight
Prelims:
- Farman Hasanov (5-0) vs. Eric Nolan (8-4), welterweight
- Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0) vs. Julius Walker (7-2), light heavyweight
- Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2, 2 NC) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (10-3), middleweight
- Kaan Ofli (14-4-1) vs. Javier Reyes (23-5), featherweight
- Daniil Donchenko (14-2) vs. Theodor Berggren (00-0), welterweight
- Bekzat Almakhan (12-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (17-2), bantamweight
- Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento, welterweight
How to watch: UFC Baku streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. Prelims: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.
PFL San Diego: McKee vs Isbulaev
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN 2
- Venue: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California
PFL San Diego: McKee vs. Isbulaev takes place on Saturday, June 27 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
- Main event: Featherweight bout between AJ McKee (24-2) and Salamat Isbulaev (10-0).
- Co-main event: Flyweight matchup between Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7).
Main card also includes:
- Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) vs. Alfie Davis (20-6-1), lightweight
- Abraham Bably (8-2) vs. Rob Wilkinson (19-5), light heavyweight
Prelims:
- Khasan Magomedsharipov (10-0) vs. Joshua Weems (13-6), featherweight
- Ariane Lipski da Silva (18-11) vs. Jena Bishop (10-3), flyweight
- Justin Wetzell (12-3) vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-1), bantamweight
- Gamid Khizriev (4-0) vs. Lorenzo Parente (4-0), lightweight
- Shannon Clark (7-1) vs. Ilara Joanne (13-10), flyweight
- Cobey Fehr (3-0) vs. Daniel Bzdigian, bantamweight
How to watch: PFL San Diego streams live on ESPN 2. Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Xander Zayas vs Boots Ennis
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Xander Zayas defends his unified WBA and WBO super welterweight titles against Jaron “Boots” Ennis on Saturday, June 27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
- Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his unified 154-pound belts. In his previous bout in January, the 23-year-old defeated Abass Baraou by split decision to retain his WBO title and claim the WBA strap.
- Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) aims to become a unified champion in a second weight class, having previously held the IBF and WBA welterweight titles. The 28-year-old was last in action last October, when he stopped Uisma Lima in the first round to win the vacant WBA interim super welterweight title.
Undercard bouts:
- Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. Bryce Mills (22-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Richard Rivera (27-2, 20 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Jahi Tucker (16-1-1, 7 KOs) vs. Euri Cedeno (14-0-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight
Prelims:
- Quincey Williams (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jerome Baxter (8-1, 3 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight
- Dennis Thompson (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (12-11-3, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Juanma Lopez De Jesus (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Alberto Motos (6-2), 6 rounds, super flyweight
How to watch: Zayas vs Ennis streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela 2
- Date: Sunday, June 28
- Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Paramount+
- Venue: The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada
Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs. Valenzuela 2 takes place on Sunday, June 28 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Main event: Lightweight rematch between former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and former champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico.
- Co-main event: Featherweight matchup between Los Angeles native Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) and former champion Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs) of the Philippines.
- Main card opener: Super lightweight contest between Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California, and Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, California.
Prelims:
- Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jose Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight
- Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight
- Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) vs. Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight
- Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight
- Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, heavyweight
How to watch: Zuffa Boxing streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
- This week’s boxing schedule also features a DAZN-streamed exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Zambidis on Saturday, June 27 in Athens, Greece.
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.