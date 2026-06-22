Fights This Week: Zayas vs Boots, UFC Baku, Zuffa Boxing 8 and more action

The title fight between Xander Zayas and Jaron “Boots” Ennis on Saturday, June 27 in Brooklyn, New York headlines this week’s boxing schedule.

Also on Saturday, UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres in Baku, Azerbaijan leads the MMA action.

Also in MMA, PFL: McKee vs Isbulaev takes place in San Diego, California.

Sunday, June 28 features Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela 2 in Las Vegas.

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Earlier in Fight Week, BKFC Fight Night: VanCamp vs Cisneros takes place in Hammond, Indiana on Friday, June 26.

The action begins on Wednesday, June 24 with a world title fight between Lewis Crocker and Liam Paro in Brisbane, Australia.

Lewis Crocker vs Liam Paro

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Wednesday, June 24 U.S. time: 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT

5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT UK time: 10:00 a.m. BST

10:00 a.m. BST Australia time: 7:00 p.m. AEST

7:00 p.m. AEST Platform: Kayo Sports (Australia), DAZN (UK)

Kayo Sports (Australia), DAZN (UK) Venue: Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia

Lewis Crocker defends his IBF welterweight title against former champion Liam Paro at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday, June 24.

Undefeated Lewis Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes the first defense of his title. The 29-year-old Belfast native claimed the vacant title last September, defeating Paddy Donovan by split decision in their rematch.

Liam Paro (27-1, 16 KOs) of Australia looks to become a two-division world champion, having previously held an IBF super lightweight title. The 30-year-old southpaw has won two fights since losing his title to Richardson Hitchins in late 2024.

Undercard bouts:

Demsey McKean (24-2, 16 KOs) vs. Liam Talivaa (8-2, 4 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight title

Luke Modini (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Peng Qu (17-2-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. George Burgess, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Riley Candy (8-1, 5 KOs) vs. Nathan Watson (11-3, 3 KOs), 5 rounds, super middleweight

Vegas Larfield (13-1, 9 KOs) vs. Shamal Ram Anuj (11-8, 8 KOs), 5 rounds, featherweight

Jack Javed (1-0) vs. Lance McDonald (1-5, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super welterweight

Stevan Ivic (8-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Caleb Tialu (3-7, 3 KOs), 4 rounds, heavyweight

How to watch: Crocker vs Paro streams live on Kayo Sports in Australia and DAZN in the UK. The local start time is 7:00 p.m. AEST (2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 10:00 a.m. BST in the UK).

BKFC Hammond: VanCamp vs Cisneros

Date: Friday, June 26

Friday, June 26 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Venue: Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, Indiana

BKFC Hammond: VanCamp vs Cisneros takes place on Friday, June 26 at Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, Indiana.

Main event: Welterweight bout between Indianapolis native Cameron VanCamp (3-2) and Gregoris Cisneros of Venezuela.

Welterweight bout between Indianapolis native Cameron VanCamp (3-2) and Gregoris Cisneros of Venezuela. Co-main event: Heavyweight matchup between Arnold Adams (7-5) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Steve Banks (4-3) of Hickory, North Carolina.

BKFC Hammond card also includes:

Brandon Conley (2-1-1) vs. Aubrey Mendonca (1-0), light heavyweight

Gabriel Mota (2-3) vs. Alex Davis (1-3), heavyweight

Thomas Angeloff (1-0) vs. Jojo Schillizzi (00-0), light heavyweight

Ronny Hauser (1-0) vs. Justin Street (3-2), bantamweight

Stevo Morris (2-3) vs. Brandon Meneses (1-1-1), featherweight

Casey Moses (1-1) vs. Martez McGregor (00-0), welterweight

Anthony Mendoza vs. Branko Busick (0-1), cruiserweight

Natalie Gage (2-0) vs. Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (2-0), strawweight

How to watch: BKFC Hammond streams live on Prime Video, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Baku: Fiziev vs Torres

Date: Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27 Main card: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT Prelims: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Venue: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres takes place on Saturday, June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Main event: Lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-5) and Manuel Torres (17-3).

Born in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Fiziev looks to rebound from a second-round stoppage defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February.

Torres of Mexico comes off two stoppage victories last year against Grant Dawson and Drew Dober.

Co-main event: Middleweight matchup between Sharabutdin Magomedov (16-1) and Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC).

Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by decision last July, bouncing back from a loss to Michael Page.

Pereira of Brazil defeated Zachary Reese by split decision in February after suffering three straight losses.

Main card also includes:

Nazim Sadykhov (11-2-1) vs. Matheus Camilo (10-3), lightweight

Asu Almabayev (23-3) vs. Charles Johnson (19-8), flyweight

Ikram Aliskerov (17-2) vs. Brunno Ferreira (15-3), middleweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-7-1) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9, 1 NC), middleweight

Prelims:

Farman Hasanov (5-0) vs. Eric Nolan (8-4), welterweight

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0) vs. Julius Walker (7-2), light heavyweight

Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2, 2 NC) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (10-3), middleweight

Kaan Ofli (14-4-1) vs. Javier Reyes (23-5), featherweight

Daniil Donchenko (14-2) vs. Theodor Berggren (00-0), welterweight

Bekzat Almakhan (12-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (17-2), bantamweight

Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento, welterweight

How to watch: UFC Baku streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. Prelims: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

PFL San Diego: McKee vs Isbulaev

Date: Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27 Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Venue: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

PFL San Diego: McKee vs. Isbulaev takes place on Saturday, June 27 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Main event: Featherweight bout between AJ McKee (24-2) and Salamat Isbulaev (10-0).

Featherweight bout between AJ McKee (24-2) and Salamat Isbulaev (10-0). Co-main event: Flyweight matchup between Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7).

Main card also includes:

Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) vs. Alfie Davis (20-6-1), lightweight

Abraham Bably (8-2) vs. Rob Wilkinson (19-5), light heavyweight

Prelims:

Khasan Magomedsharipov (10-0) vs. Joshua Weems (13-6), featherweight

Ariane Lipski da Silva (18-11) vs. Jena Bishop (10-3), flyweight

Justin Wetzell (12-3) vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-1), bantamweight

Gamid Khizriev (4-0) vs. Lorenzo Parente (4-0), lightweight

Shannon Clark (7-1) vs. Ilara Joanne (13-10), flyweight

Cobey Fehr (3-0) vs. Daniel Bzdigian, bantamweight

How to watch: PFL San Diego streams live on ESPN 2. Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Xander Zayas vs Boots Ennis

Date: Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Xander Zayas defends his unified WBA and WBO super welterweight titles against Jaron “Boots” Ennis on Saturday, June 27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his unified 154-pound belts. In his previous bout in January, the 23-year-old defeated Abass Baraou by split decision to retain his WBO title and claim the WBA strap.

Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) aims to become a unified champion in a second weight class, having previously held the IBF and WBA welterweight titles. The 28-year-old was last in action last October, when he stopped Uisma Lima in the first round to win the vacant WBA interim super welterweight title.

Undercard bouts:

Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. Bryce Mills (22-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Richard Rivera (27-2, 20 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jahi Tucker (16-1-1, 7 KOs) vs. Euri Cedeno (14-0-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Prelims:

Quincey Williams (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jerome Baxter (8-1, 3 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Dennis Thompson (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (12-11-3, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Juanma Lopez De Jesus (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Alberto Motos (6-2), 6 rounds, super flyweight

How to watch: Zayas vs Ennis streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela 2

Date: Sunday, June 28

Sunday, June 28 Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Venue: The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada

Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs. Valenzuela 2 takes place on Sunday, June 28 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main event: Lightweight rematch between former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and former champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico.

Lightweight rematch between former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and former champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico. Co-main event: Featherweight matchup between Los Angeles native Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) and former champion Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs) of the Philippines.

Main card opener: Super lightweight contest between Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California, and Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, California.

Prelims:

Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jose Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight

Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) vs. Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight

Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, heavyweight

How to watch: Zuffa Boxing streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

This week’s boxing schedule also features a DAZN-streamed exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Zambidis on Saturday, June 27 in Athens, Greece.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.