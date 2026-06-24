Lenar Perez faces Thabiso Mchunu in Montreal in September

Lenar Perez faces Thabiso Mchunu on Thursday, September 3 at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight. Tickets for the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM) events are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba defeated Isaac Chilemba by unanimous decision at the same venue in March, marking his Canadian debut. With the victory, the undefeated 28-year-old claimed the WBC Continental Americas title.

Mchunu (25-8, 14 KOs) of South Africa stopped Kareb Shitana in the first round in April, recording his second win in a row. Earlier in his career, the 38-year-old southpaw challenged Ilunga Makabu for the WBC title and Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO title, falling short by split decision and ninth-round knockout, respectively.

“When I signed with EOTTM, I knew the challenges would be there,” Perez said. “Thabiso Mchunu has a wealth of experience against the very best in the world. This is exactly the kind of fight that will allow me to prove that I belong among the elite of the division myself.”

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Moreno Fendero meets Stephane Fondjo in co-feature

In the co-feature, Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) meets Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout, with the WBC Continental Americas title also on the line.

Montreal-based French southpaw Fendero, 27, is fresh off an eight-round TKO victory over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on the undercard of Mathieu vs Falcao in Quebec City in June.

Cameroon’s 28-year-old Fondjo stopped Philip Quartey in the fourth round in Colwood, British Columbia, also in June, rebounding from a TKO defeat against Steven Butler last November.

“I have a lot of respect for Stephane, but once we’re in the ring, there will be no more respect,” Fendero said. “We’ve sparred together before. We know each other well, so we’re going to give everyone a great fight, but I’ll just say that the Soldier has a nice surprise in store for him.”

The event is also scheduled to feature Colombia’s super lightweight Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs), middleweight Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) of Gatineau, Quebec, lightweight Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Montreal’s light heavyweight Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs).

Their respective opponents, along with the full fight card, are expected to be announced shortly.

Punching Grace will stream the full card, while TVA Sports will air the preliminary bouts in Quebec, as per the EOTTM announcement on Tuesday.

Current Perez vs Mchunu fight card

Lenar Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Thabiso Mchunu (25-8, 14 KOs), Perez’s WBC Continental cruiserweight title

Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs), WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title

Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) vs. TBA, super lightweight

Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) vs. TBA, middleweight

Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, lightweight

Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, light heavyweight