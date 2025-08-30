Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer in Montreal in October

The Champion vs Champion matchup is official for October 30 as Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. The contest features the defending WBA super welterweight champion from Canada against the two-division world champion from the U.S.

Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) puts her WBA 154-pound title on the line, making her second championship defense. In her previous outing in April, the 40-year-old native of Wiarton, Ontario, defeated Ogleidis Suarez by unanimous decision.

“Never in a thousand years did I think I’d get the chance to fight Mikaela Mayer,” Mary Spencer said. “I’ve followed her career a lot, and as a fan, I love her style – but what excites me most is that our styles mesh so well that this will be a truly memorable fight. Saying I’m excited is an understatement, and I hope the fans are too, because this will be epic.”

Reigning WBO welterweight champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) defeated Sandy Ryan by unanimous decision in their rematch in March and retained her title. The 35-year-old from Los Angeles aims to win a title in her third weight class, having previously held the unified WBO and IBF straps at 130 lbs.

“I couldn’t get the undisputed fight with Lauren Price, so rather than take an easy touch, I looked for the next best challenge,” Mikaela Mayer said. “Beating Mary Spencer at 154 pounds will make me a three-division world champion, and although I may be on the smaller side, I have the necessary skills and experience. I’ll dethrone Mary and then head back down to welterweight to challenge Price. I will be stronger, sharper, and better than ever.”

The official event poster for Spencer vs Mayer at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on October 30, 2025

On Spencer vs Mayer undercard

In the co-feature, Wilkens Mathieu meets Shakeel Phinn in an all-Canadian bout at super middleweight. The NABF and WBC Continental Americas belts are at stake.

20-year-old Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) won two fights this year, stopping Adagio McDonald in the third round in June and Ricardo Adrian Luna in the second round in March. 34-year-old Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) won his previous bout in January by unanimous decision against Facundo Nicolas Galovar, after fighting Erik Bazinyan to a split draw last May.

“This is clearly the biggest test of my career – but that doesn’t mean I’ll be tested,” Wilkens Mathieu said. “People always say boxing is about levels, and on September 30, I’m going to show everyone – including Shakeel Phinn – that he’s not on mine.”

The Spencer vs Mayer undercard is scheduled to feature NABF super lightweight champion Arthur Biyarslanov (19-0, 16 KOs), WBC Continental light heavyweight champion Mehmet Unal (13-0, 11 KOs), and WBC Continental welterweight champion Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs).

Additionally, Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) and Erik Israyelyan (2-0, 2 KOs) are also announced to make their ring appearances on the night.

Their respective opponents, the full lineup, and broadcast information are expected to be confirmed shortly.