Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Christopher Guerrero faces Williams Herrera on Spencer vs Mayer undercard

Unbeaten Guerrero makes his second defense of the WBC Continental welterweight title, while Herrera looks for his second straight victory

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Christopher Guerrero during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout
Christopher Guerrero during the weigh-in on October 10, 2023, ahead of his bout against Jose Lopez at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

The bout between Christopher Guerrero and Williams Herrera is confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer. The event takes place at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal on October 30.

The two fighters were previously scheduled to square off in early June, but the contest fell through. Mexican-born Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) instead fought and defeated Sandy Messaoud via 10th-round TKO on the Mbilli vs Sulecki card later that same month.

Stepping through the ropes in late October, Montreal-based 24-year-old Guerrero makes the second defense of his WBC Continental welterweight title.

Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs) last fought in January, scoring a unanimous decision over Matias Raimundo Diaz. With the victory, the 29-year-old Argentinian rebounded from a decision defeat to Pat McCormack last October.

“I am planning to show that this year is mine to take,” Christopher Guerrero said. “I want a Top 5 ranking sooner than later, and I think this fight – plus how decisively I am going to win it – will inch me closer than ever to the top of the division.”

In the main event, Mary Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) faces Mikaela Mayer in a Champion vs Champion showdown. Spencer of Canada makes the second defense of her WBA super welterweight title, while LA’s current WBO welterweight titleholder Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) aims to become a champion in her third weight class.

In the co-main event, Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) takes on Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Canadian clash at super middleweight. The NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles are on the line.

In other bouts:

  • Arthur Biyarslanov (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (18-4-1, 13 KOs), super lightweight
  • Mehmet Unal (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (18-2, 7 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Logan Clouthier (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight
  • Erik Israyelyan (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Schroeder (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.