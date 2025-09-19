Christopher Guerrero faces Williams Herrera on Spencer vs Mayer undercard

The bout between Christopher Guerrero and Williams Herrera is confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer. The event takes place at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal on October 30.

The two fighters were previously scheduled to square off in early June, but the contest fell through. Mexican-born Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) instead fought and defeated Sandy Messaoud via 10th-round TKO on the Mbilli vs Sulecki card later that same month.

Stepping through the ropes in late October, Montreal-based 24-year-old Guerrero makes the second defense of his WBC Continental welterweight title.

Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs) last fought in January, scoring a unanimous decision over Matias Raimundo Diaz. With the victory, the 29-year-old Argentinian rebounded from a decision defeat to Pat McCormack last October.

“I am planning to show that this year is mine to take,” Christopher Guerrero said. “I want a Top 5 ranking sooner than later, and I think this fight – plus how decisively I am going to win it – will inch me closer than ever to the top of the division.”

In the main event, Mary Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) faces Mikaela Mayer in a Champion vs Champion showdown. Spencer of Canada makes the second defense of her WBA super welterweight title, while LA’s current WBO welterweight titleholder Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) aims to become a champion in her third weight class.

In the co-main event, Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) takes on Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Canadian clash at super middleweight. The NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles are on the line.

In other bouts: