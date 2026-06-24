Live results: Lewis Crocker defends title against Liam Paro

Lewis Crocker defends his IBF welterweight title against Liam Paro tonight, Wednesday, June 24, live from Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Undefeated Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes the first defense of his belt. The 29-year-old Belfast native claimed the vacant title last September, defeating Paddy Donovan by split decision in their rematch.

Australia’s Paro (27-1, 16 KOs) looks to become a two-division world champion, having previously held an IBF super lightweight title. The 30-year-old Mackay southpaw has won two fights since losing his strap to Richardson Hitchins in December 2024.

The contest was originally announced in February but was postponed after Crocker suffered a hand injury in training, and later rescheduled.

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The co-feature is a four-round heavyweight bout between two former rugby league props, Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0, 2 KOs) and George Burgess, who makes his professional boxing debut.

On the undercard, Demsey McKean (24-2, 16 KOs) meets Liam Talivaa (8-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight title.

A 10-round cruiserweight showdown pits Luke Modini (12-0, 10 KOs) against Peng Qu (17-2-1, 12 KOs).

The main card opener is a five-round heavyweight matchup between Stevan Ivic (8-0-1, 2 KOs) and Caleb Tialu (3-7, 3 KOs).

How to watch: Crocker vs Paro streams live on Main Event and Kayo Sports in Australia and on DAZN in the U.S., the UK and Ireland.

Crocker vs Paro results

Main card (7:00 p.m. AEST / 5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST)

Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro

Nelson Asofa-Solomona vs. George Burgess

Demsey McKean vs. Liam Talivaa

Luke Modini vs. Peng Qu

Stevan Ivic vs. Caleb Tialu

Prelims

Live

Jack Javed vs. Lance McDonald

Vegas Larfield vs. Shamal Ram Anuj

Riley Candy def. Brayden Rawlins by TKO (R1, 2:40)

Crocker vs Paro live blog June 24, 2026 4:20 AM EDT Riley Candy stops Brayden Rawlins in first round In the event opener, Riley Candy (9-1, 6 KOs) defeats Brayden Rawlins (1-3) by first-round TKO at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:40 of the round. June 24, 2026 3:39 AM EDT Pat Rafter Arena ready for Crocker vs Paro The fight action begins at the top of the hour.



Here’s an overview of Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, with the boxing ring installed for tonight’s event.



Stay tuned for live updates and results. Overview of Pat Rafter Arena with a boxing ring installed for the event in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on June 24, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing June 24, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Crocker vs Paro – Face-Off Watch Lewis Crocker and Liam Paro as they preview their fight in the “Face-Off” feature.